fbpx

Back
﻿

Intel, Qualcomm & other US tech companies reportedly join Google in blacklisting Huawei

Other companies have fallen in line.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 20, 04:22 pm

Events

Upsurge

Huawei might be in a spot of trouble.

After Google dropped a bombshell regarding their intention to follow through with U.S. President Donald Trump’s blacklisting of Huawei, you might have thought that would be it for the day.

This was so after Google will also stop licensing their Android mobile operating system to Huawei.

Unfortunately, more companies have reportedly joined in on the blacklisting.

According to a report by Bloomberg, major chipmakers are starting to fall in line as well.

Here are a list of those who have joined the fray, according to Bloomberg:

“Chipmakers including Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Xilinx Inc. and Broadcom Inc. have told their employees they will not supply Huawei till further notice, according to people familiar with their actions.”

This might be a major problem because, for all of Huawei’s wherewithal, they might still be quite dependent on U.S. semiconductors:

“Huawei “is heavily dependent on U.S. semiconductor products and would be seriously crippled without supply of key U.S. components,” said Ryan Koontz, an analyst with Rosenblatt Securities Inc.”

There were a few Huawei phones that used to house Qualcomm processors.

But most of them have moved on to the Kirin batch, which is built by a Chinese semiconductor company.

European chipmakers are also reportedly falling in line with the new normal.

Nikkei Asian Review reported that German chipmaker, Infineon Technologies, has suspended their shipments to Huawei.

They are, however, expected to hold meetings this week to decide how to proceed after their initial suspension.

Infineon’s sales to Huawei is believed to be less than S$140 million, but their decision is expected to have some serious repercussions on Huawei.

One reason for the potential choking off of supplies to Huawei lies in what the “entity rule” imposed by U.S could entail.

Companies that fail to obtain a licence before supplying products to said entity, in this case Huawei, could run the risk of being blacklisted themselves.

Related articles

Huawei phones lose Google services & Android updates after Trump blacklist

S’poreans are selling their Huawei P30 Pro phones on Carousell following Google blacklisting

Image from Zhangxin and Qualcomm/PCWorld

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Sage Northcutt face fractured after 29-second loss in S'pore ONE Championship debut, had 9-hour surgery

He was hyped by ONE Championship as one of the star signings.

May 20, 04:09 pm

Portrait Mode: A look at the Vesak Day rituals at S'pore's largest Buddhist monastery

Really interesting.

May 20, 03:41 pm

S'poreans are selling their Huawei P30 Pro phones on Carousell following Google blacklisting

That's huawei to do it.

May 20, 02:27 pm

S'pore lady held lavish underwater-themed wedding, dons wedding dress with 6,000 Swarovski crystals

Crazy rich.

May 20, 01:27 pm

"Real-life Dumbo" dies in Thai zoo after breaking legs following untreated infection

Terrible treatment.

May 20, 11:24 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close