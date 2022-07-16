Jeff Ng's usual spot outside The Cathay booked by other buskers on coming Saturdays

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Busker Jeff Ng will not be playing on coming Saturdays at the space outside The Cathay, his usual haunt prior to his scandal.
Instead, the space has been reserved by several other buskers until Aug. 13.
Ng cancelled his previous two busking sessions on Jul. 2 and Jul. 9, citing the increase in Covid-19 cases as the reason.
Who to look out for
According to the National Arts Council's (NAC) site, these musicians will play on the next five Saturdays:
- Jul. 16 - Chin Jun Wei Jeremy
- Jul. 23 - Han Ming Siew Jeremy
- Jul. 30 - Chin Jun Wei Jeremy
- Aug. 6 - THE ETC
- Aug. 13 - Soon Tzu Hsiang
Booking of busking slots opens every 1st and 15th of the month:
Who's who
Here's a quick intro to the music that these buskers have previously shared online.
Jeremy Chin
Jeremy Han
THE ETC
Soon Tzu Hsiang
Top photos from Jeff Ng's TikTok & National Arts Council
