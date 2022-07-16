Jeff Ng's usual spot outside The Cathay booked by other buskers on coming Saturdays

Busker Jeff Ng will not be playing on coming Saturdays at the space outside The Cathay, his usual haunt prior to his scandal.

Instead, the space has been reserved by several other buskers until Aug. 13.

Ng cancelled his previous two busking sessions on Jul. 2 and Jul. 9, citing the increase in Covid-19 cases as the reason.

Who to look out for

According to the National Arts Council's (NAC) site, these musicians will play on the next five Saturdays:

Jul. 16 - Chin Jun Wei Jeremy

Jul. 23 - Han Ming Siew Jeremy

Jul. 30 - Chin Jun Wei Jeremy

Aug. 6 - THE ETC

Aug. 13 - Soon Tzu Hsiang

Booking of busking slots opens every 1st and 15th of the month:

Who's who

Here's a quick intro to the music that these buskers have previously shared online.

Jeremy Chin

Jeremy Han

THE ETC

Soon Tzu Hsiang

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Jeff Ng's TikTok & National Arts Council