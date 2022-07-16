Back

Jeff Ng's usual spot outside The Cathay booked by other buskers on coming Saturdays

Good to know that the space will not be left empty.

Lee Wei Lin | July 16, 2022, 01:43 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Busker Jeff Ng will not be playing on coming Saturdays at the space outside The Cathay, his usual haunt prior to his scandal.

Instead, the space has been reserved by several other buskers until Aug. 13.

Ng cancelled his previous two busking sessions on Jul. 2 and Jul. 9, citing the increase in Covid-19 cases as the reason.

Who to look out for

According to the National Arts Council's (NAC) site, these musicians will play on the next five Saturdays:

  • Jul. 16 - Chin Jun Wei Jeremy

  • Jul. 23 - Han Ming Siew Jeremy

  • Jul. 30 - Chin Jun Wei Jeremy

  • Aug. 6 - THE ETC

  • Aug. 13 - Soon Tzu Hsiang

Booking of busking slots opens every 1st and 15th of the month:

Screenshot from National Art Council

Who's who

Here's a quick intro to the music that these buskers have previously shared online.

Jeremy Chin

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chin Jeremy (@jeyme.c)

Jeremy Han

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jem Han (@mrjemhan)

THE ETC

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 闲杂人等 THE ETC (@xzrd.theetc)

Soon Tzu Hsiang

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Skye Soon ♡ (@skye.soon)

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Jeff Ng's TikTok & National Arts Council

Japanese restaurant at Farrer Park sells salmon sushi cake from S$55

You can have your sushi cake and eat it.

July 16, 2022, 02:44 PM

Bangkok taxi driver allegedly tries to cheat S'porean tourist's fare, flashes knife to intimidate her

The Thai police attended to her case after a report was made and gave her an update in two days.

July 16, 2022, 01:29 PM

Elon Musk's father, 76, says he had unplanned child with stepdaughter, 35

Complicated family tree.

July 16, 2022, 01:00 PM

40 going on 20? Here’s how you can look younger by finding the right glasses

No, it’s not an optical illusion.

July 16, 2022, 11:58 AM

Wet & warm weather expected in S'pore in 2nd half of July 2022

A few warm and humid nights of up to 28°C can be expected.

July 16, 2022, 10:49 AM

Mister Donut pop-up at Jurong Point sees 4-hour queue on opening day

Adjustments to purchase limits had to be made, so more people could buy the doughnuts.

July 16, 2022, 10:37 AM

S’porean couple who proposed to one other: ‘Everything we do is a partnership’

Tong Xueyin and Daniel Ong explain why they ended up doing a joint proposal, and talk about what it took to make it happen.

July 16, 2022, 10:15 AM

Up to 10% off Kopitiam, Polar Puffs & Cakes, Robinsons Online, & more for Link members

Who doesn’t like a good deal?

July 16, 2022, 10:00 AM

F&B chain Beef Bro co-founder, 27, found guilty of sexually assaulting drunk girl, 19

The judge found Tan's testimonies to be an "afterthought concocted as a defence to his charges".

July 15, 2022, 10:58 PM

Sentosa musical fountain returns with opening of Central Beach Bazaar

Same same but different.

July 15, 2022, 08:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.