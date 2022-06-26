Back

Busker Jeff Ng draws massive crowd to The Cathay on Saturday

He said he will be holding a 'real' concert in August 2022.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 26, 2022, 03:43 AM

A busker, who has been performing outside The Cathay in Dhoby Ghaut, is making waves on TikTok.

The busker, Jeff Ng, 32, has become increasingly popular after he was described as sounding similar to Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin.

On Saturday, Jun. 25, Ng's growing star power drew thousands to the outdoor area of The Cathay to watch him busk.

Photo courtesy of @donutming/Instagram.

Here was the crowd listening to him at The Cathay just earlier in June:

@jeffhellomusic Cathay busking every sat 730pm! 🎹🎤See you guys there soon~ 🙋🏻‍♂️💕 #街頭演唱 #busking #cathay #dhobyghaut #那些你很冒險的夢 #jjlin ♬ original sound - Jeff Ng 黄長俊

Here's the situation on Jun. 25:

Can you spot Ng from these photos?

Photo courtesy of @donutming/Instagram.

Photo courtesy of @donutming/Instagram.

Photo courtesy of @donutming/Instagram.

The crowd present apparently spilled onto the sidewalks and grass patch next to the event space.

Photo courtesy of @donutming/Instagram.

Early birds reached 1 hour before Ng started busking

Those who managed to get the front row seats arrived as early as 6:30pm, an hour before Ng's usual busking time.

Photo via @adventuresofrila/Instagram.

@lingdingd0ng this is a lot more insane than i thought…. #tiktoksg #jeffng #busking ♬ i'm Peppa Pig - funny

Will be holding "real" concert

Ng also revealed to the audience on Saturday night that he will be holding a "real" concert in August.

Here's a clip of Ng's rendition of Cyndi Wang's "Dang Ni" (当你) during his latest performance outside The Cathay, if you are curious as to why so many people are drawn to his performances:

For those who have been following Ng for a few years now, you would know that he was already spotted in September 2018 sounding like JJ Lin at the now-defunct Chinatown food street.

Top image via @lingdingd0ng TikTok & @donutming Instagram

