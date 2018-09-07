fbpx

Back
﻿

S’porean singer performing at Chinatown Food Street sounds just like JJ Lin

He was performing a JJ Lin song in the video.

Tanya Ong | September 7, 2018 @ 01:09 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

A video of a man performing JJ Lin’s song in Chinatown Singapore has won praise from all quarters after it was posted on Aug. 22, 2018.

Cover of JJ Lin

This is the video of the singer performing JJ Lin’s “那些你很冒险的梦” at Chinatown Food Street, a.k.a. Smith Street:

Sounds like JJ Lin

In response to this video, plenty of comments praised the performer for having a great voice.

Many also pointed out that he sounds like Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin:

“This one is like JJ”

Singaporean singer Jeff Ng

The singer in the video is Jeff Ng, is a freelance vocalist, keyboardist, as well as a music instructor.

According to his Facebook page, Ng first discovered his passion for music when going for vocal and keyboard lessons in secondary school.

He formed his first band in 2007 as the lead male singer, and subsequently, went on to take part in various singing competitions.

Notable competitions include Voice of China Season 3 Singapore in 2014, where he finished in the Top 22.

Performs at Chinatown Food Street

Ng told Mothership.sg that he has been performing at Chinatown Food Street since May this year.

He is there every Saturday, from 7pm to 9pm.

When asked on his views regarding people commenting that he sounds similar to JJ Lin, Ng said that he “[takes] it as a compliment”:

“I take it as a compliment as his (JJ Lin) vocal range is really wide and his singing stability is really good. So if I sound like him, it’s really an honor.”

Here are some other Facebook videos on his performances at Chinatown:

Not bad at all.

Top photo from video screengrab

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

McDonald's S'pore replaces classic Coke with less sugar version, sparks calls to get old version back

Soda pressing.

March 11, 11:22 pm

People are making hilarious wallpapers utilising Samsung's new hole-punch camera

Holey moley.

March 11, 10:35 pm

S'pore guy discriminated for being 'fat', threatened with police & lawsuit by perpetrator in Popular bookstore

Police very busy these days.

March 11, 09:53 pm

M'sia medical student allegedly made sexist comments about M'sian actress who died in car crash

He supposedly said that women need men to drive them because they are bad drivers.

March 11, 09:18 pm

Up to 70% off One Piece & other anime figurines at Takashimaya from March 12-26, 2019

Someone ate the cheap cheap fruit.

March 11, 08:43 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close