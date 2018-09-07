S’porean singer performing at Chinatown Food Street sounds just like JJ Lin

A video of a man performing JJ Lin’s song in Chinatown Singapore has won praise from all quarters after it was posted on Aug. 22, 2018.

Cover of JJ Lin

This is the video of the singer performing JJ Lin’s “那些你很冒险的梦” at Chinatown Food Street, a.k.a. Smith Street:

Sounds like JJ Lin

In response to this video, plenty of comments praised the performer for having a great voice.

Many also pointed out that he sounds like Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin:

“This one is like JJ”

Singaporean singer Jeff Ng

The singer in the video is Jeff Ng, is a freelance vocalist, keyboardist, as well as a music instructor.

According to his Facebook page, Ng first discovered his passion for music when going for vocal and keyboard lessons in secondary school.

He formed his first band in 2007 as the lead male singer, and subsequently, went on to take part in various singing competitions.

Notable competitions include Voice of China Season 3 Singapore in 2014, where he finished in the Top 22.

Performs at Chinatown Food Street

Ng told Mothership.sg that he has been performing at Chinatown Food Street since May this year.

He is there every Saturday, from 7pm to 9pm.

When asked on his views regarding people commenting that he sounds similar to JJ Lin, Ng said that he “[takes] it as a compliment”:

“I take it as a compliment as his (JJ Lin) vocal range is really wide and his singing stability is really good. So if I sound like him, it’s really an honor.”

Here are some other Facebook videos on his performances at Chinatown:

Not bad at all.

Top photo from video screengrab