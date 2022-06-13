S'porean busker at The Cathay attracts weekly huge crowds that sing along & wave lit phones

If you were at Orchard this past Saturday, you might have witnessed this rather amazing scene:

That is local singer-busker Jeff Ng, also known as Huang Zhang Jun.

The performance at The Cathay was captured on video and posted on Ng's personal TikTok video over the weekend.

In it, Ng was singing Jay Chou's hit "Qi Li Xiang (七里香)" while a huge crowd looked on.

Many of the onlookers were waving their lit mobile phones and clapping along.

A number of them even sang along.

Here's another video:

The crowd size on Saturday evening was estimated to be in the hundreds.

Ng and his audience occupied a large portion of the open space in front of The Cathay.

This scene was particularly poignant because busking and other outdoor live performances were finally allowed again in April 2022 after a two-year ban due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It's been said that Ng's singing voice sounds remarkably similar to Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin's.

If you want to hear Ng sing live, you can do so every Saturday at The Cathay.

Top image credit: @jeffhellomusic/TikTok