Back

Busker Jeff Ng cancels Jul. 9 performance outside The Cathay for 2nd consecutive weekend

He said he decided to call off his busking performance as there is still a large number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Fiona Tan | July 09, 2022, 01:01 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you're hoping to catch newly famous Singapore busker Jeff Ng at The Cathay tonight (Jul. 9), you will have to change your plans as the 32-year-old has cancelled his performance again.

Cancelled performance

Ng made the announcement in Chinese on Instagram Story at around 7:25pm on Jul. 8.

He later posted the same announcement on Facebook on the morning of Jul. 9.

In his update, Ng wrote that the number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore still remains persistently high.

As a result, he has made the decision to call off his 7pm to 10pm busking performance on Jul. 9 outside The Cathay for safety reasons.

Looked forward to performing again

The busker capped off his message by saying that he looked forward to performing for the public in future.

According to National Arts Council's website, Ng's next performance is scheduled from 7pm to 10pm on Jul. 16, if he does not cancel again.

Image screenshot from National Arts Council website.

Here is his full announcement, as translated from Chinese:

"The recent number of daily Covid-19 cases are still very high. I have decided to cancel my busking performance this weekend for everyone's safety. I hope that everyone is keeping safe and staying healthy during the current Covid-19 situation. I look forward to performing for all of you in the future."

Image screenshot from Jeff Ng's Instagram and Facebook from left to right on Jul. 9.

Cancelled for second consecutive weekend

This is the second consecutive weekend that Ng has cancelled his busking session outside The Cathay.

He called off his evening performance on the previous Saturday (Jul. 2) some three hours before he was scheduled to start.

Back then, he also cited the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore as a reason, and added that a few people around him had been infected.

However, some individuals were caught unaware and specially showed up outside The Cathay on Jul. 2 to watch Ng perform live.

These individuals said they just wanted to hear the busker sing, despite the recent rumours and allegations surrounding him.

As many as some 4,000 people gathered outside The Cathay to watch the busker during his last performance on Jun. 25.

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image screenshot from @chuatiohaha/TikTok and 黄長俊 Jeff Ng/Facebook

Mothership Finds Out: What happened to the Craze Hottis at 7-Eleven?

More like the Tong Garden Craze Hottis.

July 09, 2022, 05:28 PM

S’pore Grab driver scammed by passenger who paid HK$10 (S$1.78) for S$8.80 fare, gets help from Grab & S’poreans

Grab had refunded her father and had credited the money that was owed to him.

July 09, 2022, 05:16 PM

Mural artist paints a 'taboo scene' at HDB void deck as part of 60m painting of 70s & 80s S'pore

Wow.

July 09, 2022, 04:58 PM

'Japan has lost a good son': Ho Ching in tribute to Shinzo Abe

Ho offered her condolences to Abe's wife.

July 09, 2022, 04:15 PM

NUS lecturer & marine scientist, 56, passes away after battle with cancer

Rest in peace.

July 09, 2022, 03:34 PM

4 Malayan tiger cubs spotted in M'sia, welcome news as population estimated to be under 150

Yay.

July 09, 2022, 02:35 PM

Thai police bans use of cannabis & hemp at police stations & other government complexes

Police officers are not allowed to consume products containing these plants at work.

July 09, 2022, 02:04 PM

Elon Musk no longer buying Twitter

He has withdrawn his US$44 billion (S$61.5 billion) bid.

July 09, 2022, 01:44 PM

S'porean couple goes from 'aiya, too soon lah' to BTO-ing just 4 months into relationship

For Cecilia and Yijian, taking this big step so early in their relationship was 80% love and 20% pragmatism.

July 09, 2022, 12:21 PM

We lived out our ‘Roman Holiday’ fantasies by taking a tour around S'pore on Vespa scooters

Complete with red lips, oversized sunnies and pretentious neck scarfs.

July 09, 2022, 11:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.