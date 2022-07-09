Busker Jeff Ng cancels Jul. 9 performance outside The Cathay for 2nd consecutive weekend

If you're hoping to catch newly famous Singapore busker Jeff Ng at The Cathay tonight (Jul. 9), you will have to change your plans as the 32-year-old has cancelled his performance again.

Cancelled performance

Ng made the announcement in Chinese on Instagram Story at around 7:25pm on Jul. 8.

He later posted the same announcement on Facebook on the morning of Jul. 9.

In his update, Ng wrote that the number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore still remains persistently high.

As a result, he has made the decision to call off his 7pm to 10pm busking performance on Jul. 9 outside The Cathay for safety reasons.

Looked forward to performing again

The busker capped off his message by saying that he looked forward to performing for the public in future.

According to National Arts Council's website, Ng's next performance is scheduled from 7pm to 10pm on Jul. 16, if he does not cancel again.

Here is his full announcement, as translated from Chinese:

"The recent number of daily Covid-19 cases are still very high. I have decided to cancel my busking performance this weekend for everyone's safety. I hope that everyone is keeping safe and staying healthy during the current Covid-19 situation. I look forward to performing for all of you in the future."

Cancelled for second consecutive weekend

This is the second consecutive weekend that Ng has cancelled his busking session outside The Cathay.

He called off his evening performance on the previous Saturday (Jul. 2) some three hours before he was scheduled to start.

Back then, he also cited the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore as a reason, and added that a few people around him had been infected.

However, some individuals were caught unaware and specially showed up outside The Cathay on Jul. 2 to watch Ng perform live.

These individuals said they just wanted to hear the busker sing, despite the recent rumours and allegations surrounding him.

As many as some 4,000 people gathered outside The Cathay to watch the busker during his last performance on Jun. 25.

