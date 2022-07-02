Busker Jeff Ng cancels Saturday night busking outside The Cathay citing Covid-19 boom as reason

Will he or will he not appear at his usual haunt outside The Cathay to busk on Saturday night like he has done multiple times before?

Well, it turns out, newly famous busker Jeff Ng, 32, will not be busking in Dhoby Ghaut on Saturday night, July 2.

Cited Covid-19 as reason

In an update on Instagram Story just after 4pm, Ng wrote in Chinese that he is cancelling the evening busking session scheduled for later on that night due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore recently.

The notice of the cancellation of his busking session came some three hours before he is scheduled to start.

He wrote, as translated from Chinese:

As there has been a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases recently, and those around me have also tested positive, after discussion with my team, it’s with great unwillingness that we decided to cancel tonight’s busking session for everyone’s safety. I was sincerely looking forward to everyone singing with me, but in these extraordinary times, we hope that everyone can prioritise their safety and take good care of themselves. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me and I seek everyone’s understanding. Thank you.

His post did not make any mention of his recent woes.

Background

Ng's meteoric rise over the past several weeks culminated in some 4,000 people showing up outside The Cathay to catch a glimpse of the Chinese songs crooner and pianist bang out tunes.

Those who turned up were seen as early as 6:30pm, one hour before Ng was scheduled to start.

However, he was soon hit -- within days of his headline-making, breakout act -- by allegations of being a substandard boyfriend in his previous relationship, with claims by his former flame that he was verbally abusive.

Ng responded to the former girlfriend via a public apology to her and his fans.

Ng's wife has also since commented publicly, defending her husband.

For those in the know, they are aware that Ng has been in the performance circuit for years.

Top photos via @jeffhellomusic