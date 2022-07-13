S'pore reports 16,870 new Covid-19 cases on Jul. 13, nearly 3 times that of Jul. 12

Singapore reported 16,870 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday (Jul. 13).

This is nearly three times higher than what was reported on Jul. 12, when there was 5,979 new Covid-19 cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it had expected the increase in Covid-19 cases to spike on Jul. 13 due to the long weekend.

"The increase in the number of cases today is due to the spike we typically see following a long weekend. The 7-day moving average number of local cases has remained stable over the past week, at about 8,400."

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 15,978

Imported cases: 892

Deaths: 3

The country has recorded 1,557,648 Covid-19 cases and 1,440 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 15,926 (15,072 local cases + 854 imported cases)

Week on week infection ratio: 1.01

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 734

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 90

In ICU: 14

Top image by Fiona Tan