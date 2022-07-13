S'pore reports 16,870 new Covid-19 cases on Jul. 13, nearly 3 times that of Jul. 12

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 16,870 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday (Jul. 13).
This is nearly three times higher than what was reported on Jul. 12, when there was 5,979 new Covid-19 cases.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it had expected the increase in Covid-19 cases to spike on Jul. 13 due to the long weekend.
"The increase in the number of cases today is due to the spike we typically see following a long weekend. The 7-day moving average number of local cases has remained stable over the past week, at about 8,400."
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 15,978
Imported cases: 892
Deaths: 3
The country has recorded 1,557,648 Covid-19 cases and 1,440 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 15,926 (15,072 local cases + 854 imported cases)
Week on week infection ratio: 1.01
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 734
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 90
In ICU: 14
Top image by Fiona Tan
