Beach Road slashing victim out of hospital & recovering in the community

The Beach Road slashing victim has been discharged from the hospital.

Recovering in community

Han Hongli has had four surgeries for her head, eyes and hands following the alleged slashing incident on Apr. 14, 2022.

The 42-year-old requires two more eye surgeries to regain her eyesight, and will be back in the hospital to attend her medical appointments, said crowdfunding website Ray of Hope.

In the meantime, she is now recovering in the community, where volunteers are sending her food every day.

Han, who is a mother of two from Henan, China, has expressed that she is worried about her two children, aged 17 and 20.

Fundraiser

Ray of Hope launched a fundraising campaign on May 10, 2022 to help support Han's medical and living expenses while she recovers.

The campaign has reached its current target to raise about S$105,000, of which Ray of Hope said S$1,800 has been disbursed to Han during the start of June 2022.

Should the medical fees continue to increase, the target will also be adjusted upwards accordingly.

Han will be receiving this sum monthly for 12 months to make up for her loss of income.

Ray of Hope added that they are working with the hospital and Han's employer—Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat's owner Edmund Tan—to settle her final medical bill.

They are currently waiting for the insurance paperwork to be finalised.

The rest of the funds will go to shelter fees, as well as hiring a full-time caregiver and medical caregiver, Ray of Hope said.

Background

Han was allegedly slashed multiple times by her estranged husband Cheng Guoyuan, 46, outside a restaurant in Beach Road on Apr. 14, 2022.

Cheng was arrested at the scene and the pair were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital following the incident.

He was charged two days after the alleged assault for the attempted murder of Han.

The judge rejected Cheng's request to speak to his ex-wife during a May 20 hearing and said that the court is not a place for personal conversations.

Top image from Ray of Hope and screenshot from video circulating online