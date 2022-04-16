Beach Road chopper case: Man charged with attempted murder, to be remanded for psychiatric assessment

Cheng Guoyuan, a 46-year-old Chinese national, was charged on Saturday (Apr. 16) with the attempted murder of his wife.

Had an operation for an injury

According to The Straits Times, Cheng appeared in court via video link.

He was in a hospital bed in Tan Tock Seng Hospital with an investigating officer next to him when the court hearing took place.

According to ST, Cheng had an operation on Apr. 16 morning for an injury.

ST also reported that Cheng remained "still and silent" during the hearing, only nodding when the judge questioned him.

He will be remanded for psychiatric assessment once discharged from hospital.

He will return to court on May 6, 2022.

Background

On April 14, images and videos of the incident circulated online, showing Cheng attacking a woman with a chopper along Beach Road.

Several other people tried to chase him away by throwing things like stepladders, chairs and dustbins at him.

The police said that they responded to a case of assault at 5:30pm at 75 Beach Road.

Upon arrival, they found a woman, believed to be Cheng's wife, with slash wounds at the scene. She was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

The police added that they located Cheng in the vicinity and deployed a taser to subdue him.

Cheng was also believed to have slit his own wrists and neck with the chopper prior to the police's arrival.

The police subsequently arrested Cheng, and he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Related stories

Top images via WhatsApp.