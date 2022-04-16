Back

Beach Road chopper case: Man charged with attempted murder, to be remanded for psychiatric assessment

He will return to court on May 6.

Syahindah Ishak | April 16, 2022, 01:25 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Cheng Guoyuan, a 46-year-old Chinese national, was charged on Saturday (Apr. 16) with the attempted murder of his wife.

Had an operation for an injury

According to The Straits TimesCheng appeared in court via video link.

He was in a hospital bed in Tan Tock Seng Hospital with an investigating officer next to him when the court hearing took place.

According to ST, Cheng had an operation on Apr. 16 morning for an injury.

ST also reported that Cheng remained "still and silent" during the hearing, only nodding when the judge questioned him.

He will be remanded for psychiatric assessment once discharged from hospital.

He will return to court on May 6, 2022.

Background

On April 14, images and videos of the incident circulated online, showing Cheng attacking a woman with a chopper along Beach Road.

Several other people tried to chase him away by throwing things like stepladders, chairs and dustbins at him.

The police said that they responded to a case of assault at 5:30pm at 75 Beach Road.

Upon arrival, they found a woman, believed to be Cheng's wife, with slash wounds at the scene. She was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

The police added that they located Cheng in the vicinity and deployed a taser to subdue him.

Cheng was also believed to have slit his own wrists and neck with the chopper prior to the police's arrival.

The police subsequently arrested Cheng, and he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Related stories

Top images via WhatsApp.

People are just 'pawns' for Chinese govt to 'show off' their Covid strategy: Shanghai residents on 'chaotic & harsh' lockdown

While people were aware of the Chinese government's capacity for extreme measures, many were still surprised when the same policies were applied to Shanghai.

April 16, 2022, 01:12 PM

Man finds foam in wall panels of Ubi flat, HDB says it's safe & allowed for construction use

It's safe.

April 16, 2022, 12:37 PM

South Korea to lift all social distancing Covid measures except mask-wearing

Limits on gatherings will also be removed.

April 16, 2022, 11:31 AM

S'porean man gives up country club job to sell rare Eurasian dish, Devil's Curry, at Kampong Glam

“We are only beginning to make a small tiny dent in the mission.”

April 16, 2022, 12:23 AM

NTUC FairPrice now has a cute Winnie the Pooh collection with dinnerware, baking set & more

Time to unleash your inner auntie.

April 16, 2022, 12:01 AM

Owner of Liang Seah St eatery & boss of the victim shares his account of 'berserk' knife attack

'I was there before the police came; I also don't know what to do,' he said.

April 15, 2022, 09:06 PM

Daiso launching minimalist lifestyle brand Standard Products in end-May at Jurong Point

Singapore is the only country outside Japan to have this new brand.

April 15, 2022, 07:42 PM

Popular Le Matin Patisserie opens 2 cafes at Robinson Rd & Paragon

Their Robinson Road outlet was sold out on its opening day.

April 15, 2022, 07:14 PM

Ong Ye Kung contracts dengue fever

His repeated ART testing all turned up negative.

April 15, 2022, 05:57 PM

Russia loses 'most prestigious' warship involved in invasion of Ukraine

There are conflicting reports on what caused the Moskva to sink.

April 15, 2022, 04:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.