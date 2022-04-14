Police arrest man with chopper for attempted murder of wife along Beach Road

The Singapore police have arrested a 46-year-old man for his suspected involvement in the attempted murder of a 41-year-old woman, believed to be his wife.

The police released a statement on April 14, after shocking images and videos circulated among social media of what appeared to be a bloody, vicious attack at a hotpot restaurant along Beach Road.

At least one video showed a man in a black t-shirt and pants attacking a woman with a chopper before several other people tried to chase him away.

Wielding improvised "weapons" like stepladders and dustbins, they drive off the attacker, at least momentarily.

The police acknowledged that several members of the public intervened to help the woman and prevent the suspect from causing further harm to her.

Woman with slash wounds conveyed to hospital

They responded to a case of assault at 5:30pm at 75 Beach Road. Upon arrival, they found a woman with slash wounds at the scene. She was conscious when conveyed to the hospital

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man allegedly attacked the woman with a chopper.

The police added:

"Police officers arrived at the scene, located the armed man in the vicinity and deployed Taser to subdue him. Prior to the officers’ arrival, the man was believed to have slit his own wrists with a chopper. The man was subsequently arrested, and he was conveyed conscious to the hospital. The chopper was seized."

Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeremy Ang, Commander of Central Police Division, said the police would like to commend the members of the public who intervened.

The 46-year-old man will be charged in court on 16 April 2022 with attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

Those found guilty of the offence of attempted murder will be liable for life imprisonment, imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine, or both.

