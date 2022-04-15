Back

Owner of Liang Seah St eatery & boss of the victim shares his account of 'berserk' knife attack

'I was there before the police came; I also don't know what to do,' he said.

Andrew Koay | April 15, 2022, 09:06 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The owner of an eatery on Liang Seah Street — where a shocking knife attack took place on Thursday (Apr. 14) — has spoken about the incident in a live stream on Facebook.

The man, named Edmund Tan, said that the 41-year-old woman who was attacked was his employee.

However, he was unfamiliar with the assailant, who is believed to be the woman's husband.

Had never seen the husband before

In the 22-minute live stream, he described how his staff at Chong Qing Steamboat were caught unaware by the sudden nature of the attack.

"When he's attacking that time, I just arrived. I was in the car. I was wondering how come there's this guy holding a chopper going berserk," said Tan.

"I was there before the police came; I also don't know what to do."

"From what I heard from (the police) that guy may be her ex-husband. I don't know because I've never seen her husband before," explained Tan.

"I don't really talk about private stuff with my staff," he said, before adding that woman had told him one week prior that her husband had returned to China.

Responding to commenters on the stream, Tan recalled how he saw the chopper-wielding man cutting himself before eventually getting tased by the police.

"The fellow is really out of his mind already," he added.

"I asked her to stay strong"

The F&B operator said that he usually expected business on an eve of a public holiday to be good, but circumstances have prevented that.

"Most important thing, hopefully my staff is okay. But I think she should be fine because before she went up the ambulance I did talk to her."

"I asked her to stay strong," he said.

He was joined on the live stream by his daughter, Seymour, who was visibly shaken from the ordeal and clung to her father's arm.

"I'm really very scared, my hands shaking. I'm not kidding at all you know? It's so bad," she said, and later started crying.

Seymour said the victim of the attack was a woman she affectionately referred to as "da jie" or "big sister" in Chinese.

Tan, who usually uses his Facebook page for live selling, explained that he decided to do the live stream on Apr. 14 to inform regular customers of what had happened: "Just in case somebody don't know, waiting for us to do the live, so we say that today we're unable to do it."

"Everybody was very brave"

The attack was eventually stopped thanks to the help of members of the public who were seen on video throwing various objects at the assailant.

"I'm really thankful to all my neighbours... all the neighbours—every one of them came out to help take chairs and throw at him," said Edmund.

"Luckily everybody was very brave, they're not scaredy cats... they really stopped the attack from becoming worse."

Later on, Tan left the video, and another man in a white shirt replaced him.

While the latter did not identify himself, he has appeared in other live streams by the F&B company, and goes by the name of Chen Bao Jie on Facebook.

Seymour also appears to be familiar with him, and she continued hugging his arm and talking on the stream.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Edmund Seafood Live Facebook page and WhatsApp

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong the first choice of an 'overwhelming majority' among 4G leaders

No one else garnered more than two votes each.

April 16, 2022, 02:53 PM

Beach Road chopper case: Man charged with attempted murder, to be remanded for psychiatric assessment

He will return to court on May 6.

April 16, 2022, 01:25 PM

People are just 'pawns' for Chinese govt to 'show off' their Covid strategy: Shanghai residents on 'chaotic & harsh' lockdown

While people were aware of the Chinese government's capacity for extreme measures, many were still surprised when the same policies were applied to Shanghai.

April 16, 2022, 01:12 PM

Man finds foam in wall panels of Ubi flat, HDB says it's safe & allowed for construction use

It's safe.

April 16, 2022, 12:37 PM

South Korea to lift all social distancing Covid measures except mask-wearing

Limits on gatherings will also be removed.

April 16, 2022, 11:31 AM

S'porean man gives up country club job to sell rare Eurasian dish, Devil's Curry, at Kampong Glam

“We are only beginning to make a small tiny dent in the mission.”

April 16, 2022, 12:23 AM

NTUC FairPrice now has a cute Winnie the Pooh collection with dinnerware, baking set & more

Time to unleash your inner auntie.

April 16, 2022, 12:01 AM

Daiso launching minimalist lifestyle brand Standard Products in end-May at Jurong Point

Singapore is the only country outside Japan to have this new brand.

April 15, 2022, 07:42 PM

Popular Le Matin Patisserie opens 2 cafes at Robinson Rd & Paragon

Their Robinson Road outlet was sold out on its opening day.

April 15, 2022, 07:14 PM

Ong Ye Kung contracts dengue fever

His repeated ART testing all turned up negative.

April 15, 2022, 05:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.