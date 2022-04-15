Owner of Liang Seah St eatery & boss of the victim shares his account of 'berserk' knife attack

The owner of an eatery on Liang Seah Street — where a shocking knife attack took place on Thursday (Apr. 14) — has spoken about the incident in a live stream on Facebook.

The man, named Edmund Tan, said that the 41-year-old woman who was attacked was his employee.

However, he was unfamiliar with the assailant, who is believed to be the woman's husband.

Had never seen the husband before

In the 22-minute live stream, he described how his staff at Chong Qing Steamboat were caught unaware by the sudden nature of the attack.

"When he's attacking that time, I just arrived. I was in the car. I was wondering how come there's this guy holding a chopper going berserk," said Tan.

"I was there before the police came; I also don't know what to do."

"From what I heard from (the police) that guy may be her ex-husband. I don't know because I've never seen her husband before," explained Tan.

"I don't really talk about private stuff with my staff," he said, before adding that woman had told him one week prior that her husband had returned to China.

Responding to commenters on the stream, Tan recalled how he saw the chopper-wielding man cutting himself before eventually getting tased by the police.

"The fellow is really out of his mind already," he added.

"I asked her to stay strong"

The F&B operator said that he usually expected business on an eve of a public holiday to be good, but circumstances have prevented that.

"Most important thing, hopefully my staff is okay. But I think she should be fine because before she went up the ambulance I did talk to her."

"I asked her to stay strong," he said.

He was joined on the live stream by his daughter, Seymour, who was visibly shaken from the ordeal and clung to her father's arm.

"I'm really very scared, my hands shaking. I'm not kidding at all you know? It's so bad," she said, and later started crying.

Seymour said the victim of the attack was a woman she affectionately referred to as "da jie" or "big sister" in Chinese.

Tan, who usually uses his Facebook page for live selling, explained that he decided to do the live stream on Apr. 14 to inform regular customers of what had happened: "Just in case somebody don't know, waiting for us to do the live, so we say that today we're unable to do it."

"Everybody was very brave"

The attack was eventually stopped thanks to the help of members of the public who were seen on video throwing various objects at the assailant.

"I'm really thankful to all my neighbours... all the neighbours—every one of them came out to help take chairs and throw at him," said Edmund.

"Luckily everybody was very brave, they're not scaredy cats... they really stopped the attack from becoming worse."

Later on, Tan left the video, and another man in a white shirt replaced him.

While the latter did not identify himself, he has appeared in other live streams by the F&B company, and goes by the name of Chen Bao Jie on Facebook.

Seymour also appears to be familiar with him, and she continued hugging his arm and talking on the stream.

Top image from Edmund Seafood Live Facebook page and WhatsApp