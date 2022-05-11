Beach Road slashing victim hoping to raise $105,000 to pay for surgeries & recovery

The 42-year-old victim who was badly injured in a slashing at Beach Road on Apr. 14 is raising money through crowdfunding charity Ray of Hope.

The victim, Han Hongli, is trying to raise about S$105,000 to cover the cost of her surgeries and other expenses.

Requires two more surgeries to regain eyesight

Han has already undergone four surgeries for her head, hands and eyes, said Ray of Hope.

She requires two more eye surgeries to regain her eyesight, it added.

Han has two children back home in Henan, China, aged 20 and 17.

They are currently looked after by her family.

She told the charity: "I am in great pain every single day since the incident. Thinking about my children keep me alive."

Funds to cover medical bills, caregiving fees, loss of income

The charity hopes to raise S$105,343.86 for Han.

However, the goal amount may increase as updated medical bills come in, wrote the charity on the fundraising page.

At the time of writing, over 400 donors have contributed close to a third of the goal amount.

The charity said that the over S$100,000 they intend to raise will go towards almost S$68,000 worth of medical fees incurred so far, medical caregiving fees of about S$8,000, S$1,800 in shelter fees for six months, the cost of a full-time caregiver for six months, and 12 months of lost income.

Ray of Hope added that it is working with her employer and an unnamed Non-Government Organisation to support Han during this "difficult period".

Background

Han was allegedly attacked by 46-year-old Chinese national Cheng Guoyuan, believed to be her husband, on Apr. 14.

Cheng was later charged on Apr. 16 with attempted murder.

Han's boss, Edmund Tan, owner of the Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat Restaurant, expressed in a livestream on Apr. 21 that he was worried about Han's mounting hospital bills, and said he intended to get a crowdfunding campaign started.

