Court rejects Beach Road slasher's request to speak to ex-wife victim

The judge pointed out that the court is not a place for personal conversations.

Lee Wei Lin | May 21, 2022, 09:35 AM

The psychiatric assessment for Chinese national Cheng Guoyuan, who was charged on April 16 for the attempted murder of his ex-wife, has been completed.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that Cheng underwent a psychiatric assessment after he was discharged from Tan Tock Seng Hospital, though details of the findings have not been revealed.

He returned to court for a May 20 hearing, which he attended via video link.

When asked by the judge if he had anything to say, Cheng requested through an interpreter to speak to his ex-wife, 42-year-old Chinese national Han Hongli. His request was rejected, and the judge pointed out that the court is not a place for personal conversations, and that Cheng's questions should be related to the hearing.

He reportedly responded by sighing, but did not speak again.

Cheng will remain in remand and is set to return to court on May 27.

Background

Footage of Cheng attacking Han along Beach Road circulated online on April 14. Several people were seen trying to ward him off with objects such as stepladders, chairs and dustbins.

The police said that they responded to a case of assault at 5:30pm at 75 Beach Road.

Han was found with slash wounds, and was conveyed conscious to the hospital. Cheng was located in the vicinity and subdued after a taser was deployed. He is believed to have slashed his own wrists and neck with the chopper prior to being arrested. He was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after being taken into custody.

Fundraiser for victim close to achieving target of about S$105,000

On May 10, Han started a fundraiser hoping to cover the costs of her surgeries and other expenses.

Screenshot via Ray of Hope.

At press time, she is at 96 per cent of her S$105,343.86 target.

However, her fundraising page has stated that the campaign target will be increased at a later time as her medical fees are likely to increase.

