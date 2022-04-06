Back

Case of Bentley driver, 61, forcing his way into Red Swastika School referred to public prosecutor

Investigations completed.

Belmont Lay | April 06, 2022, 08:20 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The case of the Bentley driver who allegedly drove into a security officer outside Red Swastika School in Bedok North has been referred to the public prosecutor, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said in a written parliamentary response on Monday, April 4.

He said the police have completed investigations for a possible offence of rash act causing hurt and the public prosecutor will make a decision on the appropriate course of action.

The Attorney-General's Chambers also serves as the public prosecutor in Singapore.

The Bentley driver involved in the incident in January 2022 has been identified as a 61-year-old man.

He was arrested after videos of his actions were circulated online.

He was investigated for a possible offence of rash act causing hurt.

A person who is convicted of committing a rash act causing hurt could be jailed for up to one year, or be fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Raj Joshua Thomas had filed the question asking for an update of this incident.

Background

The Bentley driven by the man was seen nudging its way into Red Swastika School in Bedok North on Jan. 11.

A security officer at the school was hurt in the incident as he stood in front of the car and refused to let it through.

The driver, with a valid pass to enter the school, had cut the queue by wanting to enter the compound through an entrance where the security guard was controlling traffic.

This upset motorists waiting in front.

The Bentley driver then tried to enter via an exit gate next to the entrance.

The antics of the Bentley driver caused a national uproar and the doxxing of the wrong person.

The security guard returned to work after three days of medical leave.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Win a 3D2N poop-themed family staycation with Friso at Shangri-la Singapore worth S$1,888

Good poop, must share.

April 06, 2022, 06:32 PM

Soh Rui Yong challenges Ashley Liew to donate S$180,000 he won in damages to prove sportsmanship

He suggested that Liew use the money to create a fund or scholarship benefitting the athletes of Singapore.

April 06, 2022, 06:26 PM

Govt to support caregivers & safeguard fairness in workplaces, but everyone can help advance women's equality: Josephine Teo

The Minister for Communications & Information used her own family and work history to illustrate her points.

April 06, 2022, 05:52 PM

New Zealand cafe receives 1-star reviews for displaying Taiwanese flag on menu

The cafe owner said he will keep the flag on the menu.

April 06, 2022, 05:28 PM

Titus Low says he's prepared to move overseas to restart OnlyFans career

He said that he's considering Los Angeles, London and other cities.

April 06, 2022, 04:12 PM

S'pore woman seen casually carrying large endangered grey crowned crane near MacRitchie

Just how it ended up in Singapore is up for speculation, though one common theory is that it was released or escaped from a pet farm in Seletar.

April 06, 2022, 03:07 PM

NTU scientists devise new way to convert plastic waste into hydrogen fuel for clean electricity

Hydrogen produced can be used to power fuel cells like those found in electric vehicles, and is more environmentally-friendly than fossil-fuel-based petrols.

April 06, 2022, 02:23 PM

Subway S'pore launches shrimp rendang sub, brings back pandan cookies

Yum.

April 06, 2022, 02:20 PM

JB petrol operators stationing attendants at pumps to prevent illegal filling of Ron95 petrol

Keeping a watchful eye on errant Singaporean motorists.

April 06, 2022, 02:13 PM

'Hotel Del Luna' actor Yeo Jin-goo to appear in Korea-S'pore film 'Ajoomma' starring Hong Hui Fang

Making a guest appearance.

April 06, 2022, 12:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.