Case of Bentley driver, 61, forcing his way into Red Swastika School referred to public prosecutor

The case of the Bentley driver who allegedly drove into a security officer outside Red Swastika School in Bedok North has been referred to the public prosecutor, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said in a written parliamentary response on Monday, April 4.

He said the police have completed investigations for a possible offence of rash act causing hurt and the public prosecutor will make a decision on the appropriate course of action.

The Attorney-General's Chambers also serves as the public prosecutor in Singapore.

The Bentley driver involved in the incident in January 2022 has been identified as a 61-year-old man.

He was arrested after videos of his actions were circulated online.

He was investigated for a possible offence of rash act causing hurt.

A person who is convicted of committing a rash act causing hurt could be jailed for up to one year, or be fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Raj Joshua Thomas had filed the question asking for an update of this incident.

Background

The Bentley driven by the man was seen nudging its way into Red Swastika School in Bedok North on Jan. 11.

A security officer at the school was hurt in the incident as he stood in front of the car and refused to let it through.

The driver, with a valid pass to enter the school, had cut the queue by wanting to enter the compound through an entrance where the security guard was controlling traffic.

This upset motorists waiting in front.

The Bentley driver then tried to enter via an exit gate next to the entrance.

The antics of the Bentley driver caused a national uproar and the doxxing of the wrong person.

The security guard returned to work after three days of medical leave.

