Injured security guard at Red Swastika School given get well soon gifts

Belmont Lay | January 11, 2022, 07:10 PM

The Union of Security Employees (USE) has paid a visit to the 62-year-old Red Swastika School security guard, Neo Ah Whatt, who was injured after a white Bentley nudged into him repeatedly while he was directing traffic at the school in the morning.

The visit to his home was highlighted by the union in a Facebook post on Jan. 11, on the day of the incident.

The post condemned the actions of the Bentley driver, calling what the 61-year-old man did as "deplorable conduct".

The union added that anger emanating online and in the community at large has been justified: "The anger from the community and on social media is fully justified because of how the driver had endangered Brother Ah Whatt’s life, children on their way to school and others."

Photos put up by the union showed Neo receiving what appeared to be a box of chicken essence drink.

He was also given vouchers.

Speaking to Mothership earlier, USE general secretary Raymond Chin said Neo suffered pain in his right knee and has been given a three-day medical leave and is currently resting at home.

Background

