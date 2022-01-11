Back

Bentley driver, 61, arrested for rash act causing hurt

Police investigations are ongoing.

Ashley Tan | January 11, 2022, 06:20 PM

A man in a Bentley who tried to force his way into Red Swastika School in Bedok has been arrested several hours after the incident.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to the incident along Bedok North Avenue 3 at about 11:40am on Jan. 11.

The driver, who is 61, was arrested for rash act causing hurt.

The 62-year-old security guard seen attempting to stop the Bentley by standing in front of it sustained minor injuries.

The Union of Security Employees (USE), of which the security guard is a part of, revealed that he suffered pain in his right knee after the incident, and has been given three days of medical leave.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Background information

Footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

The Bentley was seen cutting the queue of cars entering the school.

In the short clip posted online, the car was seen edging forward despite the security guard standing right in front of it and attempting to block its way.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing also denounced the behaviour of the Bentley driver, describing it as "unacceptable" and "dangerous manoeuvres against a security officer and a school staff".

Top photo from Thelocalsociety / FB

