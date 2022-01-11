Bentley driver forces his way through Red Swastika School gate, pushes security guard backwards with car

[Update on Jan. 11, 4:35pm: The Union of Security Employees (USE) has updated its Facebook post to indicate that the driver had a valid label to enter the school, but cut the queue of waiting cars. It previously stated that the driver did not have a valid car label.]

A Bentley driver has found himself a national topic after attempting to force his way into a school, even driving his vehicle into a security guard in the process.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media on the morning of Jan. 11.

Driver drives into security guard

The incident took place at Red Swastika School.

In the 20-second clip, a woman was seen arguing with a male school staff, before entering the passenger seat of the car.

Meanwhile, the school security guard blocks the vehicle's way by standing flush against the front bumper of the car.

However, the driver starts moving forward, pushing the security guard backwards—even while the woman was getting into the car.

The security guard leans his knees onto the car's bumper as he is forced to walk backwards, but the driver was undeterred and speeds up slightly.

The security guard almost falls, putting his weight against the car hood to regain balance, with the other hand on his thigh.

The guard then waves for other pedestrians to cross the road.

Invalid car plate

According to online reports, the car is a white Bentley driven by a man aged between 50 and 60.

The man apparently insisted on entering the school with an invalid car plate, and threatened to run down the security guard.

The driver held up traffic for 15 minutes, and the staff supposedly gave up arguing with the man and let him onto the premises.

His car plate number, seen in other screen captures of the incident, is not found on the OneMotoring website.

Looking into the matter

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing put up a Facebook post saying that the ministry is looking into the case and "will not hesitate to make a police report if warranted".

When Mothership went down to Red Swastika School at around 12:30pm, the situation was calm, and a different security guard who was on duty declined to comment further.

Mothership has reached out to the school for a comment.

Top images by Syahindah Ishak and Mothership reader.