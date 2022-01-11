Back

Red Swastika School security guard has knee pain, given 3 days MC, police report lodged

The security guard suffered some pain in his right knee.

Syahindah Ishak | January 11, 2022, 02:58 PM

[Update on Jan. 11, 4:35pm: The Union of Security Employees (USE) has updated its Facebook post to indicate that the driver had a valid label to enter the school, but cut the queue of waiting cars. It previously stated that the driver did not have a valid car label.]

A video of a Bentley driver forcing his way into Red Swastika School in Bedok has been widely circulated.

Police report lodged

Speaking to Mothership, Union of Security Employees (USE) general secretary Raymond Chin confirmed that the security officer involved is a member of the union.

USE has lodged a police report regarding the incident.

Chin explained that the incident happened at around 7:30am on Tuesday (Jan. 11) at the main entrance of Red Swastika School, which is located in Bedok North.

Security officer given three-day MC

According to Chin, the security officer, who is 63 years old, suffered pain in his right knee.

He has been given a three-day medical leave and is currently resting at home.

"Act of aggression"

In a Facebook post on Jan. 11, USE said it will work with authorities for action to be taken against the motorist involved.

"The motorist had a valid label to enter the school but had cut the queue of cars waiting to enter and moved his vehicle dangerously even when the officer was standing in front of the vehicle," said USE.

The union added that it condemns this "act of aggression" against its officers.

