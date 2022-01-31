Back

Greenridge Crescent case: 48-year-old father of twin boys remanded for psychiatric observation

He will return to court on Feb. 18.

Syahindah Ishak | January 31, 2022, 01:56 PM

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, the 48-year-old Singaporean man accused of one of his 11-year-old son's murder, has been remanded for psychiatric observation.

Yap's court hearing was initially scheduled for Monday (Jan. 31) morning, but it was brought forward to Saturday (Jan. 29) instead, a spokesperson for State Courts told Mothership.

He was further remanded at Changi Prison’s Complex Medical Centre for psychiatric observation, as reported by CNA and Today.

Yap will return to court on Feb. 18.

Previously faced only one murder charge

In his first court hearing on Jan. 24, Yap was only given one charge of murder.

He was accused of murdering his son, Ethan Yap E Chern, at the playground at Greenridge Crescent on Jan. 21, 2022 between 4:23pm and 6:25pm, according to charge sheets seen by Mothership.

He has yet to receive any charges for the death of his second 11-year-old son, who was identified by The Straits Times as Aston Yap Kai Shern.

Brothers found dead at Greenridge Crescent playground

Yap's 11-year-old twin boys were found dead at a playground in Greenridge Crescent on Jan. 21, 2022.

The boys were believed to have had special needs.

They were found in a 2m-wide stormwater canal near a playground at Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah.

The site is described as secluded and quiet. The canal, which is large and deep, cuts across the playground.

Yap had initially called the police on the evening of Jan. 21, the day the boys' bodies were discovered.

The police subsequently arrested Yap for the alleged murder of his sons.

If found guilty, he can face the death penalty.

Top images courtesy of Lianhe Zaobao & by Mothership.

