Pair of 11-year-old boys found dead at Upper Bukit Timah playground, police investigations ongoing

Police investigations ongoing.

Tanya Ong | Lean Jinghui | January 22, 2022, 02:06 PM

[UPDATE Jan. 22, 11:45pm: The police said that a 48-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the death of his two 11-year-old sons.]

Two children were found dead at a playground at Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Friday evening (Jan. 21).

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance by a man at a playground along Greenridge Crescent on Jan. 21 at around 6:25pm.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the man's two 11-year-old sons were found lying motionless in the vicinity of the playground.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Police investigations into the case of unnatural death of the two boys are ongoing.

Mothership understands that officers from the police's Gurkha Contingent were combing the forested area behind the playground and a canal nearby.

The Straits Times reported officers were seen speaking to residents around the estate, according to ST reporters on the ground at noon on Saturday (Jan. 22).

Last night, there were at least four police vans parked along the side of the road.

Top photo from Thiru Selvan/ Google Maps.

