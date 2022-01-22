Back

Man, 48, arrested for alleged murder of his 11-year-old sons at Greenridge Crescent

He will be charged in court on Jan. 24.

Tanya Ong | January 22, 2022, 11:27 PM

The police have arrested a 48-year-old man for his suspected involvement in the death of his two 11-year-old sons.

He will be charged in court on Jan. 24 with murder under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

On Jan. 21, at about 6:25pm, the police received a call for assistance by the man at a playground along Greenridge Crescent.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the man's two 11-year-old sons were found lying motionless in the vicinity of the playground and were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police said in a news release that they conducted round-the-clock investigations, which eventually led to the arrest of the man.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Google Streetview.

