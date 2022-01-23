Fresh flowers, condolence note left by Greenridge Crescent drain where twin boys, 11, found dead

Fresh flowers and a handwritten condolence note were left by the drain near a playground at Greenridge Crescent where the bodies of 11-year-old twin boys were found dead.

The flowers and note were left at the scene a full day after the bodies of the two boys were discovered at about 6:25pm on Friday, Jan. 21.

The note, written on a disposable paper plate cut into a floral shape, read:

May your souls rest in peace, & give your family closure No one deserves this, we mourn as one God bless your souls & your family. Rest in peace little angels Always remembered - B.

It was left on a pot of yellow flowers.

Offerings laid out earlier in the day

On Jan. 22, at about 4:15pm, two men and two women were seen lighting candles and offering two boxes of barbecued pork and pork rice, as well as two cans of Coke by the drain, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A CNA reporter said the group included family friends and the sister of the deceased twins.

They stopped by the canal to place offerings and say prayers, according to the reporter.

Shin Min also said the group brought two boxes of items wrapped in what looked like red gift papers and placed them side by side with the lunch boxes.

The four of them stayed for a while and then took the items away, and three of them got into a car.

Family friend taking care of funeral arrangements

A family friend confirmed with Shin Min that one of the four people is a family member of the deceased.

The family friend also said that he would assist the family and make arrangements for the funeral, and appealed for people to give the family peace.

What we know so far

The two brothers found dead at a playground in Greenridge Crescent were twins with special needs, a family friend told Chinese media.

A 48-year-old man, who is the twins' father, has been arrested by the police and will be charged in court on Jan 24 with murder.

The bodies of the twins were found in a 2m-wide stormwater canal near a playground at Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah.

The site is described as secluded and quiet.

The canal, which is large and deep, cuts across the playground.

