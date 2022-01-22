11-year-old twins found dead at Greenridge Crescent were special needs kids, lived nearby: Chinese media

The two brothers found dead at a playground in Greenridge Crescent were twins with special needs, a family friend told Chinese media.

Lianhe Zaobao: Boys with special needs

A 68-year-old resident quoted by Lianhe Zaobao said the deceased's mother had driven to the scene after receiving the news. She remained in her car and appeared rather composed at that time.

The mother started sobbing loudly after she was joined by another woman, a family friend.

The family friend also told the Chinese paper that the pair of twins were special needs kids who were diagnosed with autism and hyperactivity disorder.

Boys reportedly found inside drain

A 70-year-old resident who lives opposite the park told 8 World News that the residents of the estate are fairly familiar with one another.

As he did not know of the twins' family, he suspected that they did not live in that estate.

Another resident that 8 World News spoke to, known as Wang, said the deceased lived in a condominium nearby, a five to 10-minute drive from the park.

The same resident also said he saw the police placing sandbags inside the drain yesterday night, believed to weaken the flow of water in the drain.

Both Lianhe Zaobao and Today reported that the boys were found dead inside the drain next to the playground.

Offerings left along drain

Several loved ones were seen leaving offerings along a drain at Greenridge Crescent at around 4pm on Saturday (Jan. 22).

In an 8 World News video, two women and two men were seen holding plastic bags and placing items next to the drain.

Background

The police said they received a call for assistance by a man at a playground along Greenridge Crescent on Jan. 21 at around 6:25pm.

The man's two 11-year-old sons were found lying motionless in the vicinity of the playground and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police investigations into the case of unnatural death of the two boys are ongoing.

On the night of Jan. 21, the police also issued a lookout message for a "tan looking" man wearing a grey shirt and sports shoes.

The man, who is estimated to be around 30 to 40 years old, was last seen on Jan. 21, at about 3pm at Greenridge Crescent.

[UPDATE Jan. 22, 11:45pm: The police said that a 48-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the death of his two 11-year-old sons.]

Top photo via 8 World News video, Thiru Selvan/ Google Maps.