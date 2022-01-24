Back

Father, 48, charged with murder of 11-year-old son at Greenridge Crescent playground

He will return to court on January 31.

Matthias Ang | Fiona Tan | January 24, 2022, 09:57 AM

A 48-year-old man, Xavier Yap Jung Houn, has been charged with the murder of his 11-year-old son in court in a case that sent shockwaves across Singapore.

According to The Straits Times, Yap is accused of murdering his son, Ethan, at the playground on January 21 between 4.25pm and 6.25pm.

Only one charge was tendered on Monday morning.

He has since been remanded and will return to court on January 31.

Yap is represented by lawyers Kertar Singh and Anil Singh Sandhu from Kertar & Sandhu LLC.

What happened?

The two brothers found dead at a playground in Greenridge Crescent were twins with special needs.

They were found in a 2m-wide stormwater canal near a playground at Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah.

The site is described as secluded and quiet.

The canal, which is large and deep, cuts across the playground.

Yap had initially called the police on Friday evening, on the day the boys' bodies were discovered in a drain.

The police then issued a lookout message for a man supposedly last seen around Greenridge Crescent at about 3pm.

Subsequently, the police said on Saturday evening, Jan. 22 that the father will be charged in court on Monday, Jan. 24 with the murder of his sons.

If found guilty, he can face the death penalty.

Top collage Mothership file photos

