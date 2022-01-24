Back

48-year-old S'pore father, accused of 11-year-old twin sons' deaths, identified

He will be charged in court on Monday, Jan. 24.

Belmont Lay | January 24, 2022, 03:14 AM

SG Enable, a government-linked agency in Singapore for persons with disabilities, has called on caregivers who are facing burnout or feeling emotionally burdened to reach out to it.

The agency, under the purview of the Ministry of Social and Family Development, shared a Facebook post on Jan. 23, to extend its condolences after a pair of 11-year-old twin boys with special needs were found dead at Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Jan. 21 night.

The tragedy sent shockwaves across Singapore.

SG Enable also provided existing helplines and avenues for caregivers to reach out.

Victims and accused identified

The extension of help for those caring for their children or ward with disabilities came as the identities of the victims and accused were made known by the media.

The Straits Times first identified the boys as Ethan and Ashton Yap.

Today subsequently reported that the 48-year-old father is Xavier Yap Junh Houn.

In response to the deaths and the father's murder charge, the SG Enable post said: "We are saddened to hear of the deaths of 11-year-old twins, Ethan and Ashton Yap, who were said to have special needs, and news of their father to be charged with their murder."

"Caring for children with special needs can be stressful and caregivers may face burnout or feel emotionally burdened. It is important for caregivers to look after your well-being," the post added.

Father called police initially

The father, 48, had initially called the police on Friday evening, on the day the boys' bodies were discovered in a drain.

The police then issued a lookout message for a man supposedly last seen at around Greenridge Crescent at about 3pm.

Subsequently, the police said on Saturday evening, Jan. 22 that the father will be charged in court on Monday, Jan. 24 with the murder of his sons.

If found guilty, he can face the death penalty.

