Back

Police issue lookout message on man last seen at Greenridge Crescent after 2 brothers found dead on Jan. 21

Update.

Lean Jinghui | January 22, 2022, 06:31 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

[UPDATE Jan. 22, 11:45pm: The police said that a 48-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the death of his two 11-year-old sons.]

On Friday night (Jan. 21), the police issued a lookout message for a man last seen at Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah.

This was after a pair of 11-year-old brothers were found motionless and pronounced dead at a playground at Greenridge Crescent the same day.

Details

According to a post to the Singapore Taxi Driver's Facebook group, the police had issued a lookout for a "tan looking" man wearing a grey shirt and sports shoes.

The man is estimated to be around 30 to 40 years old.

The alert was sent out at 11:37pm on Jan. 21, according to the screenshot. Strides, formerly SMRT Taxi, is a local taxi company.

Via Singapore Taxi Driver's Facebook

The man was last seen on Jan. 21, at about 3pm at Greenridge Crescent.

Anyone who spotted or picked up a passenger who fit the description was told to call the number listed.

Mothership has confirmed that the lookout message is genuine.

Background

The police had received a call for assistance by a man at a playground along Greenridge Crescent on Jan. 21 at around 6:25pm.

The man's two 11-year-old sons were found dead in the vicinity of the playground when officers arrived on the scene.

Mothership understands that officers from the police's Gurkha Contingent also combed the forested area behind the playground and a canal nearby.

Police investigations into the case of unnatural death of the two boys are currently ongoing.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Thiru Selvan/ Google Maps and Singapore Taxi Driver's Facebook

Man, 48, arrested for alleged murder of his 11-year-old sons at Greenridge Crescent

He will be charged in court on Jan. 24.

January 22, 2022, 11:27 PM

11-year-old twins found dead at Greenridge Crescent were special needs kids, lived nearby: Chinese media

More details have emerged.

January 22, 2022, 10:44 PM

2,463 new Covid-19 infections in S'pore on Jan. 22, 1,590 low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection rate dipped to 2.64 today (Jan. 22).

January 22, 2022, 10:38 PM

Comment: Why I stopped buying brand new clothes for CNY

You can restyle old clothes, thrift shop, or swap clothes with your friends.

January 22, 2022, 08:23 PM

Mahathir admitted to cardiac care unit, 3rd hospitalisation in over a month

Some sources have claimed that Mahathir's condition is 'stable'.

January 22, 2022, 07:00 PM

Primary school kid in S'pore falls out of car after driver moves off as he was alighting

Several took issue with the fact that the driver did not appear to get out of the vehicle to check on the kid.

January 22, 2022, 05:06 PM

SCDF deploys 20 emergency vehicles & 70 firefighters to put out massive Tuas fire on Jan. 21

The fire is estimated to have burnt through almost 70 per cent of the storage facility.

January 22, 2022, 04:43 PM

British security service MI5 claims UK parliament infiltrated by Chinese agent

The Chinese embassy has rubbished the accusations.

January 22, 2022, 03:04 PM

92-year-old unvaccinated woman is S'pore's 1st Omicron-related death

The woman had caught the virus from a family member.

January 22, 2022, 02:16 PM

Pair of 11-year-old boys found dead at Upper Bukit Timah playground, police investigations ongoing

Police investigations ongoing.

January 22, 2022, 02:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.