Police issue lookout message on man last seen at Greenridge Crescent after 2 brothers found dead on Jan. 21

[UPDATE Jan. 22, 11:45pm: The police said that a 48-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the death of his two 11-year-old sons.]

On Friday night (Jan. 21), the police issued a lookout message for a man last seen at Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah.

This was after a pair of 11-year-old brothers were found motionless and pronounced dead at a playground at Greenridge Crescent the same day.

Details

According to a post to the Singapore Taxi Driver's Facebook group, the police had issued a lookout for a "tan looking" man wearing a grey shirt and sports shoes.

The man is estimated to be around 30 to 40 years old.

The alert was sent out at 11:37pm on Jan. 21, according to the screenshot. Strides, formerly SMRT Taxi, is a local taxi company.

The man was last seen on Jan. 21, at about 3pm at Greenridge Crescent.

Anyone who spotted or picked up a passenger who fit the description was told to call the number listed.

Mothership has confirmed that the lookout message is genuine.

Background

The police had received a call for assistance by a man at a playground along Greenridge Crescent on Jan. 21 at around 6:25pm.

The man's two 11-year-old sons were found dead in the vicinity of the playground when officers arrived on the scene.

Mothership understands that officers from the police's Gurkha Contingent also combed the forested area behind the playground and a canal nearby.

Police investigations into the case of unnatural death of the two boys are currently ongoing.

