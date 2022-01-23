Back

Caregivers of children with special needs 'may face burnout or feel emotionally burdened': SG Enable

SG Enable is a local agency dedicated to helping persons with disabilities.

Syahindah Ishak | January 23, 2022, 06:38 PM

Caring for children with special needs can be "stressful", said SG Enable, a local agency dedicated to helping persons with disabilities.

This comes after two twin boys aged 11 were found dead at a playground at Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Friday evening (Jan. 21).

It is understood that the boys, identified as Ethan and Ashton Yap by The Straits Times, had special needs.

Their 48-year-old father was arrested on Saturday (Jan. 22) for the alleged murder of his sons.

Caregivers of children with special needs "may face burnout"

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan. 23), SG Enable said that it is saddened to hear of the case.

"Caring for children with special needs can be stressful and caregivers may face burnout or feel emotionally burdened," it added.

SG Enable also encouraged caregivers to stay connected with loved ones through phone or video calls, and to reach out to social service agencies for help with caring for children or wards with disabilities.

More information on support groups can be found here.

Top images via Google StreetView & Mothership.

