10 April Fool's pranks by companies in S'pore including bus service to Pulau Tekong

For some companies, April Fool's Day is definitely an opportune time to launch some unconventional products.

Chocolate drizzled burger, anyone?

For others, it could be fun pranks to engage consumers for the occasion.

Here are 10 April Fool's pranks in Singapore that you may have come across on social media today.

1. Amphibious bus to Pulau Tekong, Tower Transit

Is the Pulau Tekong Cookhouse worth the four-hour journey?

2. Pet wallet, YouTrip

Food-motivated pets may not agree with the idea of paying for toys with treats.

Nonetheless, it's nice to raise awareness for a good cause this April Fool's Day.

Every user that registers interest for YouTrip For Pets is eligible for 50 per cent cashback when they donate to either Cat Welfare Society or Causes For Animals Singapore.

3. Durian/Chendol/Coconut sherbet flavoured condoms, Durex

Amassing 2,900 shares and 1,900 comments, the original Facebook post published on Mar. 25 that first announced these local flavoured condoms raised numerous eyebrows.

While Durex is not actually launching condoms flavoured with Mao Shan Wang durian, Singapore Chendol, and Botak Coconut Sherbet, it is a real collaboration with Udders Ice Cream.

The Udders Novena outlet is giving away 100 scoops of ice-cream on Apr. 2 and 3, 2021 for those who quote "Udderly Durex" and show that they follow both @durexsingapore and @uddersicecream on Instagram.

4. Hawthorn (shan zha) drink, Yakult

Cultured folks out there may be disappointed to know that Yakult is not actually releasing a new hawthorn flavour in Singapore.

5. Durian bucket, KFC

Swapping a bucket of fried chicken for one with durian may not sound too bad to those who enjoy the King of Fruits.

While it is unlikely that KFC is going to enter the local durian market anytime soon, one can always dream.

6. Mala-flavoured coconut milkshake, Ayam Brand

If the idea of a Mala-flavoured coconut milkshake is not gross enough, Ayam Brand has even offered visuals of the bright pink drink to help stimulate your imagination (or gag reflex).

7. Sashimi breakfast cereal, Ichiban Sushi

2020's lockdown season in May saw the emergence of a TikTok trend of cookies, donuts, waffles, and other desserts in miniature forms as breakfast cereals.

A little late to the bandwagon, Ichiban Sushi's Sashimi-O's is basically a Bara Chirashi Don that swaps out the rice for milk.

At least the nutritional benefits are on point.

8. Savoury cookies, Subway

Thankfully, Subway is sparing us the agony of introducing savoury cookies in Singapore.

However, they have indeed launched four new vegetable ingredients that you can add to your salad or sub.

They are Sweet Corn, Shredded Carrot, Mixed Capsicum and Shredded Beetroot.

9. Ever Given ship at the causeway, Checkpoint.sg

The Ever Given ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal for six days has been freed on Mar. 29 but not without inspiring numerous memes... and an April Fool's prank by Checkpoint.sg to milk the last drops of the incident.

10. Aunty takeover, Bus Uncle

Singapore's favourite chatbot for bus arrival timings and public transportation directions has gone missing.

In the meantime, his wife, Bus Aunty who dons the same purple uniform, will stand in for him.

Bonus from Malaysia

This one may not be in Singapore but it adds to the many items in this list that no one asked for.

Nasi Lemak in a Starbucks cup sounds boujie but at least the plating(?) aesthetics resemble the layering of the iced Caramel Macchiato.

A dish that is close to every Malaysian’s heart has a new twist. Can you guess the name? 😏 #comingsoon pic.twitter.com/ad0P4sdNV6 — Starbucks Malaysia (@StarbucksMY) March 31, 2021

Top images by Checkpoint.sg and Durex Singapore.