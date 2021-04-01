Burger King S'pore has Chocolate Whopper from S$6.40 till April 15

This is no April Fool's joke.

On April 1, Burger King Singapore launched the Chocolate Whopper.

As its name suggests, the Chocolate Whopper is essentially a flame-grilled Whopper beef patty topped with tomatoes and onions and generously drizzled with chocolate sauce.

The Chocolate Whopper is available a la carte for S$6.40 and costs S$7.90 as a meal.

For every purchase of the Chocolate Whopper via the Burger King app, customers will get the Mashed Up Fries for free.

If that doesn't sound odd enough, there's also the six-piece Nugget Dipper (S$3.90) that comes with a small tub of chocolate sauce.

The Chocolate Whopper is only available via the Burger King app and the digital kiosks in-stores.

Top image from Burger King.