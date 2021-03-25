Back

Shortest shipping route from Asia to Europe choked after ginormous ship gets stuck in Suez canal

The ship has been stuck there since Tuesday.

Matthias Ang | March 25, 2021, 05:51 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The shortest shipping route in the world from Asia to Europe is now choked as a result of a container ship stuck in the Suez Canal, Nikkei Asia reported.

Largest ship to go around canal

On Tuesday, Mar. 23, a 400-metre long container ship, operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen group, became stuck sideways in the shipping artery through which 12 per cent of global trade by volume flows.

The ship is said to be the largest ship ever to go around the Suez Canal, according to the BBC.

Should the ship be unable to be pulled free at high tide, its cargo might have to be removed.

According to Reutersthe 224,000-tonne (224 million kg) ship known as the Ever Given became grounded after it lost its steering ability during high winds and a dust storm.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Julianne Cona (@fallenhearts17)

185 ships in a jam at the canal

Amidst ongoing attempts to free the ship, 185 ships carrying a variety of goods, such as oil, live animals, liquefied natural gas and food, are currently in a jam at the canal, Bloomberg reported.

Shipping sources were further quoted as saying that if the delay extends for another 24 hours, ships may have to be potentially re-routed around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa, which takes about a week longer to travel.

Meanwhile, prices in the oil market have fluctuated as a result of the blockage.

On Wednesday, Mar. 24, oil prices rose about six per cent immediately after the grounding of the Ever Given. Prices then fell by around two per cent.

What's being done to move the ship?

CNN reported that five tugs are currently attempting to drag the ship into deeper waters, with an additional three heading towards it.

Images of a bulldozer on the sandbank beside the ship were also circulating on social media.

 

Reuters further reported that the ship's owner, Japanese firm Shoei Kisen KK, and insurers of the ship likely face claims reaching millions of dollars.

Insurers and brokers were quoted as saying that the claims can come from Egypt's Suez Canal Authority for loss of revenue, and from other ships whose trips have been disrupted.

Top image screenshot from fallenhearts17/Instagram

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.