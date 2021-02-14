Back

Pulau Tekong Cookhouse serves up scrumptious Chinese New Year lunch special

Shiok.

Guan Zhen Tan | February 14, 2021, 03:22 PM

Those on Pulau Tekong island got to have a special meal in time for the festive season recently.

CNY meal

Recruits and trainers were treated to a Chinese New Year-themed lunch, which contained fried fish, chicken cubes, stir-fried season vegetables and vermicelli soup.

A special sweet potato cupcake was also included as dessert.

Here's what it looked like:

Photo via Basic Military Training Centre's Facebook page

Once again, it was all thumbs-up from those who had the meal.

Photo via Basic Military Training Centre's Facebook page

Photo via Basic Military Training Centre's Facebook page

Special meals for occasions

The Pulau Tekong cookhouses whip up special meals every now and then for festive events, which has garnered much public attention since the Basic Military Training Centre's (BMTC) Facebook page started publicising the fare.

Last year, servicemen on the island were treated to a hearty Christmas meal.

The cookhouse also prepared a special lunch for a cohort of Singapore Armed Forces full-time national servicemen army recruits before their 24km route march.

Yum.

Top photo via Basic Military Training Centre's Facebook page

