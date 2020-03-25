Covid-19: Average unlinked cases per day in S’pore tripled to 71 in past 10 days

Singapore has been facing a second wave of Covid-19 in the past two weeks as Covid-19 continues to spread to Europe, the U.S. as well as other Southeast Asian countries.

As such, there has been an increase in imported cases in Singapore since March 10.

The rise in imported cases is somewhat expected, especially with more Singaporeans being facilitated back home as border controls tighten across the world in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Third death in Singapore reported

As of the latest update by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on March 29, the total number of cases is 844 with an additional 42 cases reported.

Here’s an overview of the current Covid-19 situation in Singapore:

The third death in Singapore was also reported earlier in the day — a 70-year-old man, Chung Ah Lay, with a medical history has passed away after being hospitalised for 30 days.

How the man caught the coronavirus remains unknown a month since he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Chung has no travel history to affected countries and is not linked to any local clusters.

Chung’s daughter also urges Singaporeans to be socially responsible during this period:

The number of unlinked cases is rising, which is why we should really take safe distancing measures and personal hygiene matters seriously.

Worrying trend of local cases and unlinked cases

In the past week or so, Singapore has also seen a sudden spike in local cases along with the rise in imported cases.

Earlier in the month, the trend was Singapore experiencing second, larger wave of imported cases from Europe and the United States.

There is however a new development on March 27.

Notably, the total number of locally transmitted cases (27) exceeded those that are imported cases (22).

The trend did not continue however, with more imported cases than local cases on March 28 and March 29.

During the past few days, it is noticeable that more unlinked cases have been reported during the surge in local cases.

Two new community clusters have since been identified, one at a PAP Community Foundation (PCF) preschool centre in Bedok and the one is a bridal studio cluster in Yishun.

Total unlinked cases tripled to 71 in 10 days

Unlinked cases have been reported on an almost daily occurrence.

But the total number of unlinked cases have been remained stable in the past because of contact tracing efforts.

Contact tracing is an extremely laborious work. It depends on how well a patient can recall his/her daily habits and movements before contacting people whom he/she has been in contact prior to being hospitalised.

That’s why some “unlinked cases” might take more time before links can eventually be identified.

Take the People’s Action Party Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots Fengshan cluster for example.

Its first cases – Cases 516 and 521 – are initially announced as local unlinked cases

But the reality is the total number of unlinked cases continue to increase at a much higher rate recently.

From March 19 to 29, the total number of unlinked cases has surged from 23 cases to 71 cases.

It must be noted that if one were to add the total number of unlinked cases cumulatively from March 19 to 29, we would have ended up with 91 unlinked cases.

In other words, the labour intensive efforts of contact tracing continue to bear fruit.

The government is able to solve these Covid-19 puzzles of how patients were being infected in the first place, stemming and restricting the growth of Covid-19 clusters.

Why the surge in unlinked cases?

The surge in unlinked cases can possibly mean two things — 1) contact tracing process needs more time; and 2) more asymptotic and hidden Covid-19 carriers lurking around in Singapore.

Furthermore, more cases mean contact tracing efforts will become even more time consuming.

Here is where technology can help.

The TraceTogether app, which uses BlueTooth technology to record those who have been in close contact, has not been fully utilised to complement the contact tracing effort.

There are only 830,000 users of the TraceTogether app as of March 27 when Mothership spoke to the GovTech team.

Therefore, more people in Singapore have to use this app so that there is a critical mass for TraceTogether to complement the contact tracing process.

In the weeks to come, we may find a reason for the recent surge in local cases without linkages.

If we are unable to find the reasons, we have to be concerned with the possibility of having more hidden carriers in Singapore.

This is why the enhanced safe distancing and being socially responsible are very crucial preventive measures against Covid-19.

This includes staying at home if you are unwell and not making any non-essential trips to malls.

And if you really have to go out, do turn on your BlueTooth for TraceTogether to work for you.