Covid-19: 3 females aged 22, 28 & 36 emerge in new The Wedding Brocade bridal studio cluster in Yishun

A new cluster has emerged in Yishun.

Belmont Lay | March 29, 09:02 pm

A new Covid-19 cluster in Yishun has emerged, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday, March 29.

It is linked to bridal studio The Wedding Brocade, which is at 1 Yishun Industrial Street 1.

The cluster currently has three cases.

Two cases were announced previously on March 28: Cases 745 and 802.

Case 810 was announced on March 29.

The three people linked in this cluster are females.

Case 745, aged 36, a female Singapore citizen, was confirmed on March 27 and is warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Case 802, aged 28, a female Singapore citizen, was confirmed on March 28 and is warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Case 810, aged 22, a female Singapore citizen, was confirmed on March 28 and is warded at Changi General Hospital.

Photo via Google Maps / Husna Hussin

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

