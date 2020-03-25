fbpx

Covid-19: 42 new cases in S’pore, 24 imported & 18 local transmissions

New Yishun cluster.

Belmont Lay |Melanie Lim | March 29, 08:11 pm

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed and verified as of March 29, 2020, 12pm, an additional 42 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, of which 24 are imported and 18 are local cases who have no recent travel history abroad.

The 24 imported cases had travel history to Europe, North America, Middle East, Asean and other parts of Asia.

Eight cases are linked to previous cases.

A total of 10 cases are currently unlinked, and contact tracing is ongoing.

Three of the confirmed cases (Cases 745, 802 and 810) are linked to a new cluster at The Wedding Brocade (1 Yishun Industrial Street 1).

There are a total of 844 cases in Singapore as of March 29.

Update on previous case

Case 741, announced on March 28, is a 42-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident who has no travel history to affected countries or regions.

She reported onset of symptoms on March 24, and subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 infection on March 27 afternoon.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital.

She is employed as a nurse at Sengkang General Hospital. Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to work. Contact tracing is ongoing.

A total of 14 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities (Cases 206, 314, 330, 346, 382, 426, 434, 502, 593, 601, 252, 269, 374 and 423).

In all, 212 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

Of the 423 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving.

A total of 19 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 206 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

Three have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

All Singapore citizens, Permanent Residents and Long Term Pass holders returning to Singapore are issued a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

From March 25, 2359 hours, U.K. and U.S. returnees will serve their 14-day SHN in dedicated facilities.

The SHN requirements will be strictly enforced so as to reduce the risk of community transmission from imported cases.

Top photo via SGH Facebook

