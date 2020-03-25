fbpx

70 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in S’pore, 802 total cases

Latest update.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 28, 09:49 pm

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has on Saturday (Mar. 28) reported 70 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases here to 802.

Of the 70 new cases, 41 are imported, while 29 are local cases.

A further 15 cases were discharged.

This brings the total number of discharged patients to 198.

19 cases are in the intensive care unit.

The 41 imported cases had travel history to Europe, North America, ASEAN, and other parts of Asia.

More details coming.

Breakdown of new cases

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

