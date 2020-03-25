fbpx

Back

Covid-19: S’poreans advised to stay home & defer non-essential trips to malls

Don't go out, unless you really need to.

Syahindah Ishak | March 28, 12:35 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

The government has urged Singaporeans to remain at home after the implementation of safe distancing measures to minimise further spread of Covid-19.

Defer non-essential trips to malls

In a Gov.sg Whatsapp message on Saturday (Mar. 28) morning, Singaporeans were urged to defer any non-essential trips to malls.

They should only head to a mall to purchase essential items, such as food.

They must also keep a distance of at least a metre apart from others.

In addition, Singaporeans were advised to buy food and groceries online, and reduce physical interaction as this is critical to curb the local transmission of Covid-19.

The government also advised foreign workers and foreign domestic workers to remain in their residences on their rest days.

Besides that, they should avoid gathering in public spaces or visiting crowded areas.

You can read Gov.sg’s full message here:

Screenshot by Syahindah Ishak.

Safe distancing measures in malls

Safe distancing measures have been deployed across malls in Singapore.

Safe distancing: All bars, clubs, cinemas & tuition centres in S’pore to close from Mar. 26, 2020

While malls can remain open, operators are to ensure that the venue does not have more than one person per 16 square metres of usable space.

If they are unable to adhere to these requirements, they must be closed.

And those who do not comply to the one-meter safe distancing measures in public places could be fined or jailed under the Infectious Disease Act.

Several malls in Singapore have already started limiting the number of shoppers into the mall.

On Friday (Mar. 27), people were seen queuing up outside the premises:

Long queues at S’pore malls as they limit number of shoppers to curb Covid-19 spread

Top images by Jeanette Tan & Zheng Zhangxin.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

US & British govts can't deal with Covid-19 effectively as their populations don't trust them

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

March 28, 01:07 pm

Woman sacked from Academy job after sending 'racist messages' to Chinese student

The organisations she was affiliated with had taken swift action.

March 28, 12:19 pm

Here's Clarke Quay on the first Friday night since bars & entertainment venues closed in S'pore

Long taxi lines, but nobody waiting for a ride.

March 28, 11:29 am

I bought my first Bitcoin in S’pore and dabbled in cryptocurrency for three weeks. Here’s how it went down.

Starting with crypto was surprisingly not that difficult.

March 28, 10:58 am

Long-Term Visit pass & student pass holders will require 'approval letter' to enter S'pore from Mar. 30

If they fail to comply, ICA will cancel their pass or rescind their IPA.

March 28, 09:51 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close