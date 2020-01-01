fbpx

Back

Safe distancing: All bars, clubs, cinemas & tuition centres in S’pore to close from Mar. 26, 2020

To further minimise the spread.

Tanya Ong | March 24, 07:28 pm

Events

Share

The Ministry of Health has announced tighter measures to minimise the further spread of Covid-19 in Singapore.

This includes safe distancing measures such as the closure of entertainment venues in Singapore, suspension of religious services, as well as limiting gatherings outside of work and school to 10 persons or fewer.

Places to be closed

All bars and entertainment venues like night clubs, discos, cinemas, theatres, and karaoke outlets, where there is a high risk of transmission due to sustained close contact over a period of time, are to close.

Apart from entertainment venues, all centre-based tuition and enrichment classes will be suspended to reduce the intermingling of students from different schools.

Organised tours in public venues (such as sightseeing or guided walking tours) will also be suspended.

This will take effect from Mar. 26, 2020, 11:59pm.

Malls to remain open if they can adhere to certain requirements

Public venues such as retail malls, museums and attractions, where contact is more transient, may remain open.

However, operators are to ensure that the venue does not have more than one person per 16 square metres of usable space.

This is to significantly reduce the density of crowds in these venues, especially during peak periods.

If malls and attractions are unable to adhere to these requirements, they must be closed.

Existing measures for F&B outlets apply

Existing measures for food and beverage venues continue to apply.

Food and beverage outlets must set up their spaces (arrangement of tables and seating) to ensure separation of at least one metre between tables or different groups of diners.

Covid-19: MOH advises owners of dining venues in S’pore to seat customers at least 1 metre apart

Related diners (e.g. family members, couples) can be seated together at one table, but the tables must be spaced out. Groups of diners should also be limited to 10 persons or fewer.

Patrons of eating establishments with fixed seating – for example, hawker centres and coffee shops – must use alternate seats. Premise managers should mark out seats to facilitate these arrangements.

As of Mar. 24, the total number of confirmed cases in Singapore stands at 558.

49 new cases were announced on Tuesday.

Covid-19: 49 new cases in S’pore, 32 are imported

Top photo via Unsplash, Terence Ong/Wikipedia

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Joseph Schooling on Tokyo Olympics being postponed: 'I believe this is the right move'

He said that athletes would need to plan around new dates.

March 24, 09:43 pm

Covid-19: Olympics to be postponed for the 1st time in modern history

Cancelling is not an option.

March 24, 09:42 pm

'Asterix & Obelix' co-creator Albert Uderzo dies at 92

Together, the famed duo wrote 34 volumes of the Gaulish village's adventures.

March 24, 09:14 pm

Lawrence Wong explains why S'pore is not in 'lockdown' & why schools are still open

According to Minister for National Development and co-chair of the Multi Ministry Taskforce Lawrence Wong, the term lockdown is used quite loosely these days.

March 24, 08:40 pm

Pasir Ris D'Resort to become isolation facility for Covid-19 patients who are well but still test positive

The patients will be isolated and receive medical care at the facility.

March 24, 08:13 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close