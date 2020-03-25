fbpx

Covid-19: People on SHN or 5-day MC in S’pore must wear mask if they leave home to seek treatment

This is an additional update to the Infectious Diseases Act.

Melanie Lim | March 29, 07:14 pm

People in Singapore who are subject to movement control measures must wear a mask if they leave their place of residence to seek medical attention.

Comply to movement control measures or risk penalties

According to an update of the Infectious Diseases Act by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on March 28, movement control measures include:

  • People who are on stay-home notices (SHN)
  • People who have been issued with a five-day sick leave by a medical practitioner for acute respiratory symptoms
  • People who have been isolated because they are cases, carriers or contacts of an infectious disease carrier

These measures were also reported by, The Straits Times on March 29.

Besides having to inform their school or employer of their movement control measures, these individuals must also not come into close proximity or have physical contact with another person at their place of residence.

The only exception to this rule is if the other person is delivering food or other essential goods.

Those who do not comply to these terms will be liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, up to a six-month jail term, or both.

Just last week, MOH also introduced other updates to the Infectious Diseases Act.

Anyone who is issued a medical certificate for acute respiratory symptoms must not leave home for five days, starting from the day the MC is issued, except to seek medical attention.

