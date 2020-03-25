49 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in S’pore, new cluster of 3 cases at SingPost Centre

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has on Friday (Mar. 27) reported 49 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases here to 732.

Of the 49 cases, 22 are imported, while 27 are local cases.

Among the new local cases, five are connected to the PCF Sparkletots cluster, while a further nine are unlinked.

Meanwhile, a further 11 cases were discharged, taking the total number of discharged cases to 183. There remain 17 cases in the intensive care unit, however.

Breakdown of new cases

MOE introduces once-a-week home-based learning for all schools

Earlier Friday, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung announced a new home-based learning scheme for students, which will start with home-based lessons on one day per week.

For the small group of students whose parents cannot look after them during HBL days, or arrange alternative childcare, schools will still remain open.

Priority is given to parents who work in essential services such as healthcare, and they can approach schools for assistance.

Also commenting on schools on Friday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said children from lower-income families will suffer if schools are closed completely:

27 recovering Covid-19 patients transferred to Gleneagles Hospital

Meanwhile, earlier Friday saw a batch of 27 recovering Covid-19 cases transferred to Gleneagles Hospital (GEH) from NCID, bringing the total number of Covid-19 patients in GEH to 29.

The private hospital received its first two Covid-19 patients on March 12.

These patients are, according to the hospital in a statement, recovering and will be housed within one ward in the hospital while they shed the virus in a step-down care environment.

S$48 billion package to deal with Covid-19

Earlier this week, in Parliament on Thursday (March 26), Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced a S$48 billion Supplementary Budget aimed at helping Singaporeans, local residents and businesses deal with the impact of Covid-19.

Heng also announced that the government has obtained in-principle approval from President Halimah Yacob to draw a historic S$17 billion from past reserves.

This is on top of the S$6.4 billion announced his his earlier Unity Budget, in Feb. 2020.

Measures announced in what he called the Resilience Budget include an enhanced Jobs Support Scheme, worth S$15.1 billion, a tripled cash grant of up to S$900 for all Singaporeans, and extensive tax rebates for sectors most affected by Covid-19.

Also commenting on the stimulus package on Friday, PM Lee said the ongoing crisis and economic downturn we are sliding into requires a fast response:

