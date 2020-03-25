fbpx

Covid-19: Details of 42 new cases in S’pore, 14 discharged cases on March 29, 2020

There are now 844 total confirmed cases in Singapore and 212 discharged cases.

Melanie Lim | March 29, 09:12 pm

On Mar. 29, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 42 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in Singapore to 844.

Of the 42 cases, 24 are imported, while 18 are local cases.

The 24 imported cases had travel history to Europe, North America, Middle East, Asean and other parts of Asia.

Eight cases are linked to previous cases, while 10 cases are currently unlinked, and contact tracing is ongoing.

Three of the confirmed cases (Cases 745, 802 and 810) are linked to a new cluster at The Wedding Brocade (1 Yishun Industrial Street 1).

Meanwhile, a further 14 cases were discharged, taking the total number of discharged cases to 212.

However, 19 cases are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Breakdown of new cases


Details of discharged cases

Case 206

Case 206 is an imported case involving a 33-year-old female New Zealand national who is a Singapore Long Term Visit Pass holder, and had been to the United States from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13.

She was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Mar. 14 morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 252

Case 252 is a 66 year-old male Singapore Citizen, who had been in Malaysia from Feb. 25 to 29.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the morning of Mar. 17.

Case 269

Case 269 is a 19-year-old female Singaporean Citizen, who was admitted to NCID on Mar. 17. She is an imported case who had been to the UK.

Case 314

Case 314 is a 58-year-old male Singaporean Citizen, who was admitted to KTPH on Mar. 18. He is a local unlinked case.

Case 330

Case 330 is a 67-year-old male Singaporean Citizen, who was admitted to NCID on Mar. 19. He is a local unlinked case.

Case 346

Case 346 is a 59-year-old male Singaporean Citizen, who was admitted to KTPH on Mar. 19. He is an imported case who had been to India.

Case 374

Case 374 is a 23-year-old female Singaporean Citizen, who was admitted to NCID on Mar. 20. She is an imported case who had been to the UK.

Case 382

Case 382 is a 55-year-old female Singaporean Citizen, who was admitted to SGH on Mar. 20. She is an imported case who had been to the UK.

Case 423

Case 423 is a 24-year-old male Singaporean Citizen, who was admitted to NCID on Mar. 21. He is an imported case who had been to Ireland.

Case 426

Case 426 is a 55-year-old female Singaporean Citizen, who was admitted to NCID on Mar. 21. She is a local unlinked case.

Case 434

Case 434 is a 36-year-old male Singaporean Citizen, who was admitted to NCID on Mar. 21. He is a local unlinked case who had been to Malaysia.

Case 502

Case 502 is a 74-year-old long term pass holder from India, who was admitted to NCID on Mar. 22. He is an imported case who had been to the UK.

Case 593

Case 593 is a 24-year-old male Singaporean Citizen, who was admitted to NCID on Mar. 24. He is an imported case who had been to the U.S.

Case 601

Case 601 is a 47-year-old female Singaporean Citizen, who was admitted to NCID on Mar. 24.

She is a local linked case from the PCF Fengshan cluster and is the family member of cases 521, 566, 567 and 572.

