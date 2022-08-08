Glenn Yong publishes statement on harassment case after Eleanor Lee, with a few differences

[Update Aug. 8, 5:15pm: Lee has since removed her original statement from her Instagram Stories and posted one that is aligned with Yong’s.]

Hours after Eleanor Lee posted a statement on her Instagram Stories addressing the harassment case between her and Glenn Yong, the latter has shared one of his own -- with some differences.

For those who aren't up to speed, Yong is a claimant and Lee, the respondent in a court case, with the nature of the proceedings classified under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA).

Lee shared a statement on her Instagram Stories just past noon on Aug. 8. Yong posted his at about 3:25pm on the same day.

Yong, 26, is best known for his role in Jack Neo's "Ah Girls Go Army", while Lee, 22, is an actress and Quan Yifong's daughter.

Spot the difference

While the two statements seem to imply that the case has since been settled, there are a couple of differences between them.

The additional words in Lee's statement have been bolded:

Yong's version states that “there were some issues” between himself and Lee, while she writes "there were some issues disagreements (sic)". Yong's version says that they "have managed to resolve these issues with the help of our lawyers”, while she mentions that they "have managed to resolve these issues the disagreements were a misunderstanding that we with the help of our lawyers (sic)”.

No explanation was offered by either party for the discrepancy.

Mothership has reached out to their respective lawyers and will update this article if they respond.

Top photos from Glenn Yong & Eleanor Lee's respective Instagram pages