Jack Neo on AGGA 2: Don't scold us anymore, the film created 400 job opportunities

Recruits, fall in.

Fasiha Nazren | June 16, 2022, 06:31 PM

Back when "Ah Girls Go Army" was released earlier this year, you may have heard collective groans at every mention of the film.

And we totally understand.

The sequel to the film, "Ah Girls Go Army Again" (AGGAA), hits cinemas today (Jun. 16).

Photo from mm2.

When asked in an interview with Lianhe Zaobao whether Neo was worried if the flak from the first film will affect the turnout for the second film, he admitted, "I am a little worried."

However, he continued, he is "very confident" that the sequel will do well.

Trash talk all you want, because the movie series has apparently created a lot of job opportunities, according to the director.

Addressing the public, he said: "Don't scold us again. Yes, many people lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic and we created 400 job opportunities by doing these films."

Commercial success

The first film, "Ah Girls Go Army", was released on Feb. 1, 2022.

Despite the negative criticism it received, the film had grossed over S$2 million in Singapore.

It also crossed RM1.5 million (S$481,220) collectively in Malaysia and Brunei.

Neo told Zaobao that he hopes for AGGAA's box office sales to cross S$3 million.

Top image from @jackneock on Instagram and mm2.

