Back

Quan Yifong, 48, says she'll be staying off social media as she is 'slightly unwell'

The veteran host has also cut her hair for the sake of convenience while she recuperates.

Lee Wei Lin | August 04, 2022, 01:51 PM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Mediacorp host Quan Yifong will be taking a break from social media to focus on her health.

The 48-year-old made the announcement on Instagram on Aug. 4, but has since removed her original post and replaced it with one that has a shorter caption.

This is her original post:

Screenshot from Quan Yifong's Instagram

Versus this is the one that is currently on her profile:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quan Yifong 权怡凤 (@quanyifong)

What she said

In Quan's first post, she said that she will be mostly inactive on social media apart -- save for sponsored content -- as she is "slightly unwell" and "requires peace to recuperate for some time".

The host added that she might look "a little bloated or different" in the third season of her talk show "Hear U Out", which has just concluded filming.

She has also cut her hair "for the sake of convenience while (she) recuperates".

Quan ended her post by thanking her bosses at Mediacorp for their understanding.

On the other hand, the new post mentions that she is "slightly swollen" as the food she's been eating is "too good to waste", and that she will be inactive on social media as she is going on a break.

When Mothership reached out to Quan's manager, she simply said that the host is "taking a break and rest[ing]”.

Related stories

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Quan Yifong's Instagram

Foreign firms reminded by MHA to be careful in advocating for divisive issues like LGBT

Such matters are for Singaporeans to discuss, MHA added.

August 04, 2022, 03:59 PM

World's 1st Subway museum with 9 interactive installations & giant sub display opening in S'pore

Get a free cookie when you visit the museum.

August 04, 2022, 03:47 PM

Heavy jam with possible 4-hour clearance expected at S'pore-JB Causeway this National Day long weekend

Remember to go to the toilet before your drive.

August 04, 2022, 03:30 PM

M'sian MP says M'sia already lost S'pore as customer no matter when chicken export allowed again

Export market lost.

August 04, 2022, 02:48 PM

Italian ex-Michelin restaurant chef to host pop-up Chinatown hawker stall from Aug. 17 - Sep. 17, 2022

Pasta for the people.

August 04, 2022, 02:00 PM

Charles Yeo expects 'long fight' in UK legal system as S'pore court issues warrant for his arrest

"Check out how long [WikiLeaks founder] Assange's legal battle was," said Yeo via Instagram Stories posted on Aug. 3.

August 04, 2022, 01:56 PM

Japanese candy manufacturer retires Hi-Chew's Green Apple flavour

After 40 years.

August 04, 2022, 01:50 PM

S'pore influencer Naomi Neo, 26, gives sneak peek of new house with swimming pool

New place to park her Lambo.

August 04, 2022, 01:35 PM

Police investigate 107 people, aged 13-74, for suspected unlicensed moneylending activities

Too young.

August 04, 2022, 12:13 PM

Man in China runs over girlfriend with car multiple times, gets arrested after she dies

They are reported to have had an argument before the incident happened.

August 04, 2022, 12:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.