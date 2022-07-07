Back

Yvonne Lim back in S'pore to film 1st drama in 3 years with her kids' stamp of approval

The 45-year-old has put her kids first in recent years, but remains passionate about acting.

Lee Wei Lin | July 07, 2022, 01:26 PM

Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim is back in Singapore to film her first drama in three years.

The 45-year-old won a "Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes" award at the recent Star Awards, and is one trophy away from the coveted "All-Time Favourite Artiste Award".

The latter award is a "graduation" of sorts for artistes who have received 10 Top 10 gongs, as they will no longer be eligible for the running for Top 10 awards.

In a Jul. 6 Instagram post, Yvonne gushed about how she's looking forward to "yummy local food", celebrating National Day in Singapore, meeting friends and family, and of course, filming a drama, which she calls her "passion".

Will be in Singapore until October or November

Yvonne, whose last two dramas -- "While You Were Away" and "A World Of Difference" -- were shot in 2019, told 8world that she's been on an acting hiatus for so long because of the pandemic.

Now that the stars have aligned, she will start work on a Channel 8 drama this month and will remain here till filming wraps in October or November.

Her husband, Taiwanese former boyband member Alex Tien, 42, and their two children, AJ, seven, and Alexa, five, also flew to Singapore with Yvonne, but will return to Taiwan next month when school starts for the young ones.

Stamp of approval from her kids

In April, Yvonne spoke about how she felt that she got the stamp of approval from her kids to come back to Singapore to act.

AJ told her that he'd be able to handle his schoolwork, promised to take care of himself and not make her worry even if she was away for a few months as he hopes to see her on TV.

Similarly, she told 8world that she is "addicted" to filming dramas, but has prioritised looking after her children in recent years.

Yvonne recounted:

"My kids saw the aunts and uncles they know (such as Dennis Chew, Zheng Ge Ping and Shaun Chen) go on stage at Star Awards 2022 and asked me why I wasn't there

(...)

I explained it to them and they asked me to film a drama soon because they think that I'll be able to get a prize as long as I do so. They're so cute because they innocently assume that winning a prize comes naturally after shooting a series."

Top photo from Yvonne Lim's Instagram

