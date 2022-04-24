Star Awards 2022 round-up: Who won what

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
After the awards ceremony at Jewel Changi Airport last year, Star Awards finally returns to the Mediacorp Campus for its 2022 edition.
Here's a summary of the winners so far:
Award winners
Young Talent Award
Goh Wee Ann for her role as Zhong Li in "The Heartland Hero"
Best Evergreen Artiste
Xiang Yun
Best Short-form Variety Programme
"Storyteller Behind The Wheels"
Best Short-Form Drama Serial
"Mr Zhou's Ghost [email protected] Haunting"
Best Supporting Actor
Jeffrey Xu for his role as Lin Jinxiong in "The Takedown"
Best Supporting Actress
Lin Meijiao for her role as Pan Xiuqin in "My Star Bride"
Best Infotainment Programme
"Cooking For A Cause"
Best Entertainment Programme
"The Inner Circle"
Best Radio Programme
LOVE 972's "The Breakfast Quartet"
Best Theme Song
Jocie Guo's "Wen Xi" for "My Star Bride"
All-Time Favourite Artistes
(This award is given to an artiste who has won the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes or Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award for 10 times.)
- Zheng Geping
- Dennis Chew
Best Entertainment Special
"Star Awards 2021 Awards Ceremony"
Best Drama Serial
"My Star Bride"
Best Programme Host
Quan Yi Fong for "Hear U Out S2"
Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes
- Desmond Tan
- Romeo Tan
- Lee Teng
- Shaun Chen
- Ben Yeo
- Pierre Png
- Marcus Chin
- Guo Liang
- Xu Bin
- Brandon Wong (first time)
Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes
- Paige Chua
- Ya Hui
- Jesseca Liu
- Yvonne Lim
- Rebecca Lim (10th time)
- Carrie Wong
- Hong Ling
- Cynthia Koh
- Felicia Chin (10th time)
- Chantalle Ng (first time)
Best Actor
Chen Hanwei for his role as Zhou Beifa in "Recipe of Life"
Best Actress
Huang Biren for her role as Chen Huiying in "Recipe of Life"
My Pick! awards
Unlike the main awards, the newly-launched My Pick! awards were announced exclusively during the live backstage commentary.
The results were fully determined by online public voting.
Favourite Female Show Stealer
Chantalle Ng for her role as Mai Phương Thảo in "My Star Bride"
Favourite Male Show Stealer
Xu Bin for his role as Chung Shee Jie in "My Star Bride"
Favourite CP
Xu Bin and Chantalle Ng as Chung Shee Jie and Mai Phương Thảo in "My Star Bride"
Most Attention Seeking New-Gen Host
Herman Keh in "Curious City"
Most Hated Villain
Brandon Wong for his role as Qian Nanhua in "Recipe of Life"
Perfect Combo
Chen Biyu, Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin, and Mark Lee in "Yu Jian Huang Chong (Weekend Edition)"
Sponsor Awards
Bioskin Most Charismatic Artist Award
Desmond Tan
