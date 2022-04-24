Back

Star Awards 2022 round-up: Who won what

Summary.

Karen Lui | April 24, 2022, 07:36 PM

After the awards ceremony at Jewel Changi Airport last year, Star Awards finally returns to the Mediacorp Campus for its 2022 edition.

Here's a summary of the winners so far:

Award winners

Young Talent Award

Goh Wee Ann for her role as Zhong Li in "The Heartland Hero"

Image via Mediacorp.

Best Evergreen Artiste

Xiang Yun

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Best Short-form Variety Programme

"Storyteller Behind The Wheels"

Best Short-Form Drama Serial

"Mr Zhou's Ghost [email protected] Haunting"

Best Supporting Actor

Jeffrey Xu for his role as Lin Jinxiong in "The Takedown"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Best Supporting Actress

Lin Meijiao for her role as Pan Xiuqin in "My Star Bride"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Best Infotainment Programme

"Cooking For A Cause"

Best Entertainment Programme

"The Inner Circle"

Best Radio Programme

LOVE 972's "The Breakfast Quartet"

Best Theme Song

Jocie Guo's "Wen Xi" for "My Star Bride"

All-Time Favourite Artistes

(This award is given to an artiste who has won the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes or Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award for 10 times.)

  • Zheng Geping

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

  • Dennis Chew

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Best Entertainment Special

"Star Awards 2021 Awards Ceremony"

Best Drama Serial

"My Star Bride"

Best Programme Host

Quan Yi Fong for "Hear U Out S2"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes

  • Desmond Tan

  • Romeo Tan

  • Lee Teng

  • Shaun Chen

  • Ben Yeo

  • Pierre Png

  • Marcus Chin

  • Guo Liang

  • Xu Bin

  • Brandon Wong (first time)

Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes

  • Paige Chua

  • Ya Hui

  • Jesseca Liu

  • Yvonne Lim

  • Rebecca Lim (10th time)

  • Carrie Wong

  • Hong Ling

  • Cynthia Koh

  • Felicia Chin (10th time)

  • Chantalle Ng (first time)

Best Actor

Chen Hanwei for his role as Zhou Beifa in "Recipe of Life"

Best Actress

Huang Biren for her role as Chen Huiying in "Recipe of Life"

My Pick! awards

Unlike the main awards, the newly-launched My Pick! awards were announced exclusively during the live backstage commentary.

The results were fully determined by online public voting.

Favourite Female Show Stealer

Chantalle Ng for her role as Mai Phương Thảo in "My Star Bride"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Favourite Male Show Stealer

Xu Bin for his role as Chung Shee Jie in "My Star Bride"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NoonTalk Media 午言媒体 (@noontalk_media)

Favourite CP

Xu Bin and Chantalle Ng as Chung Shee Jie and Mai Phương Thảo in "My Star Bride"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Most Attention Seeking New-Gen Host

Herman Keh in "Curious City"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Most Hated Villain

Brandon Wong for his role as Qian Nanhua in "Recipe of Life"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Perfect Combo

Chen Biyu, Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin, and Mark Lee in "Yu Jian Huang Chong (Weekend Edition)"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Sponsor Awards

Bioskin Most Charismatic Artist Award

Desmond Tan

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DESMOND TAN 陈泂江 (@thedesmondtan)

This article will be updated as the awards are announced live.

Top image via Mediacorp.

