Star Awards 2021 fashion: Best dressed vs. outfits we weren't so sure about

The Star Awards is happening today (Apr. 18).

This year, it is taking place at Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) and Jewel Changi Airport.

From 5pm, celebrities took part in the Walk of Fame segment, something like a fashion show, as they arrived at the airport in various vehicles.

Here are some of the most memorable outfits from 2021's edition.

Category Nice

Felicia Chin & Lin Meijiao's pantsuits

Felicia Chin, who had worn dresses in previous Star Awards, was seen sporting a bold pantsuit this time round.

This outfit involving pants is more "comfortable", Chin said.

The outfit was also in part inspired by her character Olivia, who is often seen sporting pantsuits in "A Jungle Survivor" — which Chin has been nominated "Best Actress" for.

Lin Meijiao was also spotted in a classy all-white get-up.

Here she is, pictured with her daughter Chantalle Ng:

Zoe Tay & Chantalle Ng's floral get-ups

Check out that gorgeous floral gown on Ah Jie Zoe Tay, who seems to look better with every passing year.

Another floral outfit involved Chantalle Ng's blooming baby blue dress with floral embellishments. This year, she is nominated for the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste category for the first time.

Carrie Wong & Jesseca Liu's sparkly dresses

Carrie Wong and Jesseca Liu were both seen in sparkly dresses of gold and black respectively.

Liu's dress might have looked like a kitchen sponge on anyone else, but the 42-year-old actress pulled it off impeccably.

Rebecca Lim, Joanne Peh: Classy dresses with plunging backs

This year, Rebecca Lim wore a classy, dark long-sleeved dress featuring a plunging back.

Joanne Peh had a Harry Winston diamond necklace draped down her back, complemented by a stylish backless dress.

Celebrity stylist Martin Wong told 8 Days previously that the necklace, which was specially flown in from Hong Kong, features 81.85 carats.

The classic suit

While James Seah's outfit proves that you can't really go wrong with navy blue, others like Bryan Wong, Qi Yuwu and first-timer Zhang Zetong, who all wore standard tuxedos, show that sometimes, classic is really best.

Category Hmmm

Other suits, we weren't so sure about. (Disclaimer: it is likely that we don't have an eye for high fashion).

Shane Pow's suit, while giving off some Sherlock Holmes vibes, could have had better-fitting trousers.

Edwin Goh also wore a baggy pink striped suit, which looked a little like pyjamas.

Benjamin Tan, nominated for Best Newcomer this year, and Zong Zijie, both sported an outfit without a shirt (y tho?).

Hmm Part 2: Something looks a little off?

For some of the other outfits, something looked a little off about it. We're just not sure what it was exactly, but we're going to bet that it's the cut or design.

Like Hong Huifang's shimmering blue gown, and Ann Kok's high-slit dress:

Xiang Yun's red top and pants also looked like there was a lot of cloth-draping going on (10/10 for vibrant colour, though):

And then there was Elvin Ng

And then there was Elvin Ng, who wore an ombre pink suit that looked like bandung that has yet to be properly stirred (Unsettled? Literally.)

But you do you.

Top photos courtesy of Mediacorp.