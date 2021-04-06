Star Awards 2021 to take place at Changi Airport with tarmac fashion show on Apr. 18

After skipping a year of proceedings due to Covid-19, Star Awards will finally take place on April 18, 2021.

At Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) and Jewel Changi Airport, no less.

The tie-up between Mediacorp, Changi Airport Group, Jewel Changi Airport, and Singapore Airlines will see three segments across the locations: a live commentary, the Walk of Fame, and the main awards ceremony show.

The day's programme

From 3:30pm, a live commentary marathon kicks off at the T4 Heritage Zone, known for its row of colourful Peranakan-style shophouses.

The seven-hour commentary brings viewers through backstage preparations, interviews with artistes, as well as a live-stream of the main ceremony.

At 5pm, the annual Walk of Fame segment, akin to a fashion show, takes place at a tarmac area against the backdrop of a SIA Airbus A350-900.

This is where the celebs parade their outfits and get subjected to the public's opinion of it.

From 7pm, the main awards ceremony show will span various locations within Changi Airport, with the main stage set in the foreground of the Shiseido Forest Valley and the HSBC Rain Vortex, and prize presentation at four different locations across T4.

The show will be hosted by Guo Liang and Quan Yifong, with entertainment provided by both local and overseas stars, such as Fann Wong, Jeanette Aw, Mark Lee, Joanna Dong, Ella Chen, and Gigi Leung.

The overseas celebs will join live from satellite studios in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Top image via Mediacorp and jeff~ on Flickr for illustration purposes.