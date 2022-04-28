Yvonne Lim wins 'Top 10' at Star Awards despite not being in S'pore, thanks everyone for their support

Those who tuned in to the recent Star Awards Apr. 24 may have noticed that Yvonne Lim was not at the award ceremony.

Despite her absence, the 46-year-old actress still managed to snag a coveted spot in the "Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes" line-up.

Other award winners in this category are:

Carrie Wong

Chantalle Ng

Cynthia Koh

Felicia Chin

Hong Ling

Jesseca Liu

Paige Chua

Rebecca Lim

Ya Hui

The outcome were determined by public vote (70 per cent), as well as a popularity survey (30 per cent) of 1,000 people conducted prior.

According to Mediacorp, results were verified by professional auditors.

However, Lim's win has incited some comments among viewers, who questioned her place in the Top 10 as she has not been involved in any projects since 2019.

This also makes it her ninth Top 1o win, and if Lim continues her streak, she will receive the "All-Time Favourite Artiste Award" the year after.

Family commitments

Having won, the actress thanked her family, friends, fan club, as well as Mediacorp for their "understanding, support and love".

Lim added that while she misses acting, family commitments and being a mother to two young children has made it difficult for her to leave Taipei, where she has been living since 2015.

The pandemic has also made it hard to travel, she said.

Being on Instagram, Lim added, is the only way for her to feel connected with everyone.

However, while the family was watching Star Awards 2022, Lim's children had expressed their wish for her to be at the ceremony, which Lim takes as "permission" to return to Singapore for work.

"When I received requests asking me to come back, I always felt bad for not being able to do so... I guess this time I may have to seriously consider doing so..." Lim wrote.

Previously, the actress also told Mothership that she intends to send her eight year-year-old son to primary school in Singapore, where he has secured a spot.

