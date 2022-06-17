Back

Uncle Roger: S'pore food is a 'weird, less good' version of M'sia food

"Your bak kut teh is pale, it's transparent."

Zi Shan Kow | June 17, 2022, 10:53 AM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysian comedian and content creator Nigel Ng — perhaps best known for his orange polo tee-wearing persona Uncle Roger — gave his honest opinion about Singapore food in an interview with The Straits Times.

He shot to overnight fame in 2020 after he reacted to a BBC Food video where the host made fried rice using a recipe that involved washing half-cooked rice in a colander.

"Weird, less good" version

Ng has found a niche in critiquing online cooking videos featuring Asian food.

He was in Singapore for a sold-out show at the Capitol Theatre on Jun. 15.

When asked about his thoughts about the local fare, Ng said: "You guys just do a weird, less good version of what we do [in Malaysia], to be honest."

"Your bak kut teh is pale, it's transparent," continued Ng.

Ng plainly stated his clear preference for Malaysian food, despite finding that there are more similarities than differences between the two cuisines.

To him, Penang has the best food by far.

He also spoke about his relationship with food, his use of accents and the Uncle Roger character in rest of the interview.

Internet responds

Several Facebook commenters, including locals, found themselves agreeing with Ng.

Others were also quick to defend Singapore's food, highlighting their appreciation for more "refined" and "light" dishes.

One netizen in particular found fault with Ng's characterisation of local bak kut teh and pointed out that the dish is prepared in various ways.

"Caused a stir"

Ng said in an Instagram story on Jun. 16 that his remarks "caused a stir in Singapore".

"About to get will smith-ed on august 17 when I go back to perform there," he quipped.

Ng will be returning to Singapore for another show on August 17 at The Theatre at Mediacorp as part of his ongoing HAIYAA World Tour.

More Uncle Roger things

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images by Nigel Ng/YouTube and Instagram.

Support for Section 377A falls under 50% among S'poreans: Ipsos

One in two respondents said they were willing to speak out against prejudice towards members of the LGBTQ community.

June 17, 2022, 02:46 PM

Rainbow toys seized in Saudi Arabia for promoting homosexuality

Saudi Arabia's Commerce Ministry said that shops found carrying such products will face legal penalties.

June 17, 2022, 02:38 PM

SBS Transit to discontinue Nite Owl bus services from June 30, 2022

Another one bites the dust.

June 17, 2022, 01:20 PM

Titus Low, 22, apparently marries M'sian influencer less than 1 month after meeting her at party

Real love? Publicity stunt? Both?

June 17, 2022, 01:10 PM

Don't treat us like a ‘stepchild’: Sultan of Johor blasts M'sian federal govt, warns of possible secession

The Sultan of Johor takes parting shots at Malaysia's federal government, listing broken promises, as he hands over to his heir.

June 17, 2022, 12:41 PM

Thundery showers expected on most days for rest of June 2022

There could be some 28°C nights.

June 17, 2022, 11:53 AM

Woman instructs stepdaughter to add anxiolytic medication to birth mum's drink to drug her

She also suggested for the girl to suffocate her mother, after she'd passed out from ingesting the medication.

June 17, 2022, 11:02 AM

Ang Mo Kio SERS: How to read guide stating extra S$187,000 cash needed for new replacement flat

Note that this resident has an outstanding housing loan of S$258,000.

June 17, 2022, 10:55 AM

Caretaker of Pek Kio hawker centre public toilet derives entire salary from 20 cents/pax entry fee

The toilets at Pek Kio Market & Food Centre have been praised for their cleanliness.

June 17, 2022, 10:12 AM

Python in Boon Lay swallows cat halfway but gives up & leaves carcass on road

Not the first time a python has eaten a cat.

June 17, 2022, 02:41 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.