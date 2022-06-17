Uncle Roger: S'pore food is a 'weird, less good' version of M'sia food

Malaysian comedian and content creator Nigel Ng — perhaps best known for his orange polo tee-wearing persona Uncle Roger — gave his honest opinion about Singapore food in an interview with The Straits Times.

He shot to overnight fame in 2020 after he reacted to a BBC Food video where the host made fried rice using a recipe that involved washing half-cooked rice in a colander.

"Weird, less good" version

Ng has found a niche in critiquing online cooking videos featuring Asian food.

He was in Singapore for a sold-out show at the Capitol Theatre on Jun. 15.

When asked about his thoughts about the local fare, Ng said: "You guys just do a weird, less good version of what we do [in Malaysia], to be honest."

"Your bak kut teh is pale, it's transparent," continued Ng.

Ng plainly stated his clear preference for Malaysian food, despite finding that there are more similarities than differences between the two cuisines.

To him, Penang has the best food by far.

He also spoke about his relationship with food, his use of accents and the Uncle Roger character in rest of the interview.

Internet responds

Several Facebook commenters, including locals, found themselves agreeing with Ng.

Others were also quick to defend Singapore's food, highlighting their appreciation for more "refined" and "light" dishes.

One netizen in particular found fault with Ng's characterisation of local bak kut teh and pointed out that the dish is prepared in various ways.

"Caused a stir"

Ng said in an Instagram story on Jun. 16 that his remarks "caused a stir in Singapore".

"About to get will smith-ed on august 17 when I go back to perform there," he quipped.

Ng will be returning to Singapore for another show on August 17 at The Theatre at Mediacorp as part of his ongoing HAIYAA World Tour.

